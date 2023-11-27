According to the survey, 80 per cent of Indian singles above 35 years old prioritised sexual compatibility when it comes to dating. A gender gap is apparent, with men generally placing higher importance on sexual compatibility compared to women

Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: istock

Listen to this article Sexual compatibility and financial stability are key factors driving modern dating among Gen Z: Survey x 00:00

In the dynamic world of love, the influence of financial and sexual preferences in forging meaningful connections cannot be underestimated. A recent survey conducted by happn, the real-life dating app, has shed light on the intricate nuances of what Indian singles seek in their partners. The survey, conducted among diverse age groups, clearly indicates that while navigating the intricate tapestry of Indian relationships, there is room for growth and transformation in the way these preferences are perceived and addressed.

Sex and relationships

According to the survey, 80 per cent of Indian singles above 35 years old prioritised sexual compatibility when it comes to dating. A gender gap is apparent, with men generally placing higher importance on sexual compatibility compared to women.

ADVERTISEMENT

Open communication about sexual preferences is highly valued by 70 per cent of respondents, highlighting the importance for early and candid discussions in modern relationships. happn also concluded that more than 90 per cent of singles in India, particularly women, are happy to initiate conversations about sexual health and safety, indicating a positive shift towards prioritising sexual well-being.

The survey also reveals that a lack of sex education or awareness is not necessarily a deal-breaker for most respondents. While 40 per cent of individuals in the 35 and above age group consider it a concern, a significant proportion believes it doesn't matter. This suggests that there is room for improvement in raising awareness and educating people about sexual health in India.

Financial preferences

According to the singles on the app, financial preferences are also very important in relationships, especially at the moment, a financially difficult period. Owing to its last survey, the dating app concluded that across all age groups, financial stability emerges as crucial to 49 per cent. The Gen Z is the one who prioritises financial stability more than their older counterparts.

Secondly, the survey reveals that 77 per cent of Indian singles are comfortable if their partner earns more than they do . Men and women generally share this sentiment, though it’s interesting to note that women (90 per cent) from the 18-25 age group are most comfortable with this scenario which suggests that traditional gender roles related to earning may still influence perceptions, especially among younger women.

The Gen Z agree with their partner’s financial condition being an important factor while picking a potential partner while there is a large gender gap in the 26-35 age range with fewer women (8 per cent) than men being influenced by this factor.

The survey also revealed that 56 per cent believe in splitting bills on dates, considering it fair and convenient. This indicates evolving attitudes toward gender roles in dating, with younger generations leaning towards financial equality and older generations adhering to more traditional practices.

The survey has made it evident that the landscape of modern relationships is marked by a fusion of evolving values and traditions. Financial stability, sexual compatibility, and open communication about intimate matters are central to the fabric of modern love. While some findings reinforce the persistence of traditional gender roles, Gen Z highlights a progressive shift towards equality in financial matters and prioritising sexual well-being. happn's survey has not only highlighted these nuances but also emphasises the importance of fostering open dialogue, understanding, and education to create more fulfilling relationships in India.