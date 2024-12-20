Breaking News
Christmas 2024: Akasa Air launches in-flight Christmas special meal for travellers

Updated on: 20 December,2024 05:13 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

An amalgamation of the season’s delicacies, the meal comprises of Chicken Mince Cranberry Pie accompanied by a delicious Christmas Pudding and a beverage of choice

Akasa Air’s Christmas special meal ensures travellers don’t miss out the true essence of the holiday season while travelling. Photo Courtesy: Akasa Air

Café Akasa, the onboard meal service of Akasa Air, announced the launch of the third edition of its Christmas special meal, a celebration of seasonal indulgence. An amalgamation of the season’s delicacies, the meal comprises of Chicken Mince Cranberry Pie accompanied by a delicious Christmas Pudding and a beverage of choice. Available exclusively from December 1-31 across the Akasa Air network, this festive offering can be easily pre-booked via Akasa Air’s website www.akasaair.com or mobile app.


Akasa Air’s Christmas special meal ensures travellers don’t miss out the true essence of the holiday season while travelling. Christmas is a time of joy, indulgence, and togetherness, and this exclusive meal has been crafted to reflect those sentiments. With the comforting flavours of traditional delicacies blending savoury and sweet notes, the meal guarantees an unforgettable culinary experience that resonates with the magic of Christmas. Whether customers are travelling to reunite with family or embarking on a holiday getaway, the festive feast will add cheer and celebration to their travels.


Since launching operations in August 2022,  the airline has been committed to offering specially curated meal options that reflect regional specialities associated with various celebrations. From Makar Sankranti to Valentine’s Day, Holi, Eid, Mother’s Day, International Yoga Day, Monsoon season, Navroz, Onam, Ganesh Chaturthi, Dussehra, Diwali, and Christmas, Café Akasa continues to enhance the flying experience with festive meals. The airline also offers a pre-selection of cakes on its regular menu for flyers who want to celebrate the birthdays of their loved ones in the skies.


Café Akasa’s frequently refreshed menu is thoughtfully curated to include a variety of gourmet meals, snacks, and refreshing beverages to ensure there is something to cater to a wide range of dietary and culinary preferences. The menu offers over 45 meal options, including fusion meals, appetisers with a regional twist, and decadent desserts, all exclusively curated by reputed chefs from across India, all exclusively curated by reputed chefs from across India.

In the most recent development, Akasa Air's brand-new fleet provides ample legroom and enhanced comfort and comes with USB ports in a majority of aircraft, allowing passengers to charge their gadgets and devices on the go. Café Akasa recently unveiled a refreshed menu thoughtfully curated to include a variety of gourmet meals, snacks, and refreshing beverages to ensure there is something to cater to a wide range of dietary and culinary preferences. 

Pets on Akasa allows customers to travel with their pets in the cabin or to carry them in cargo, based on their weight. Enhancing the cabin experience for its customers, Akasa has launched several industry-firsts such as Skyscore by Akasa, SkyLights and QuietFlights.

travel news Travel trends Lifestyle news culture news Food and drink indian food

