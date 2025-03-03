Goa Carnival 2025 flags off in grand style drawing visitors from all around the world

With the legendary King Momo proclaiming his famous decree—"Eat, Drink & Make Merry but Responsibly"—the celebrations commenced, marking the beginning of four days of vibrant revelry until March 4

This year’s Carnival has attracted a significant number of international tourists, with visitors from across the globe gathering in Goa to witness the grand spectacle. Photo Courtesy: Goa Tourism

The Goa Carnival 2025 was officially flagged off this weekend in a grand ceremony by Goa CM Dr Pramod Sawant, along with minister for tourism, Rohan A. Khaunte, director of tourism, Kedar Naik, managing director GTDC, Kuldeep Arolkar, mayor of Panjim, Rohit Monserrate, Panjim Carnaval Committee, and actress Varsha Usgaonkar.

This year’s Carnival has attracted a significant number of international tourists, with visitors from across the globe gathering in Goa to witness the grand spectacle. The festival's signature float parade, a mesmerizing display of color, culture, and creativity, set off from Panjim, continuing through Mapusa, Morjim, Margao, and Vasco. Elaborately decorated floats showcased Goa’s rich folklore, traditions, and modern artistic expressions, offering an immersive experience for both locals and global travelers. The streets resonated with flamboyant dancers, street performers, and infectious music, creating an atmosphere of unbridled festivity.



Speaking at the inauguration, minister for tourism, Rohan A. Khaunte, emphasised the festival’s growing international appeal and its role in promoting Goa’s unique cultural heritage and responsible tourism. “Goa Carnaval is not just a festival; it is a global celebration of our traditions, our people, and our warm hospitality. With visitors from all over the world joining us, we reaffirm Goa’s position as a premier cultural and festival tourism destination, offering much more than just beaches—an experience that blends culture, community, and sustainability.”

Director of Tourism, Kedar Naik, highlighted the increasing international footfall at the festival. “Every year, Carnaval attracts a diverse mix of visitors, and this year, we have seen an impressive rise in international tourists eager to experience Goa’s iconic festival. Our focus remains on making such events more inclusive, sustainable, and experiential for all.”

As the streets of Goa come alive with music, dance, and joyous celebrations, the Goa Carnival 2025 stands as a testament to the state’s rich heritage and its growing global recognition as a cultural tourism hub. With a diverse lineup of activities, including family-friendly events, street plays, and children’s parades, the festival ensures an immersive experience for all, further solidifying Goa’s status as a must-visit international destination.