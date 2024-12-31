Gujarat's Rann Utsav witnesses influx of tourists ahead of New Year 2025, following PM Modi's appeal

The cultural festival at Rann of Kutch attracts a large number of tourists every year from across the country and the world

Gujarat’s famous cultural festival ‘Rann Utsav’, that not only showcases the rich traditions and heritage of the state but also the beauty of the vast salt desert, is currently underway in Kutch.

The 3-month long event attracts a large number of tourists every year from across the country and the world.

This year, Rann Utsav commenced on December 1, 2024 and will go on till February 28, 2025, while the tent city will remain open March, 2025.

As New Year approaches, the region is witnessing a huge influx of visitors, who are exploring the famous white salt marshes, a stunning natural spectacle unique to the area.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also extended an invitation to people for visiting this cultural extravaganza. Taking to LinkedIn, he wrote, “Through this post, I am extending my personal invitation to all of you, dynamic, hard-working professionals, and your families to visit Kutch and enjoy the Rann Utsav. This year’s Rann Utsav, which commenced on 1st December 2024, will go on till 28th February 2025, wherein the tent city at Rann Utsav will be open till March 2025. I assure you all that Rann Utsav will be a lifetime experience.”

Following this appeal, tourists from all corners of the country are flocking to the Kutch region to experience the mesmerising salt desert. The administration has made special arrangements to cater to the growing number of visitors, including a Volvo bus service from Bhuj to Kutch for easier access.

Talking to IANS, two sisters, Manu and Pragati, visiting Kutch for the first time, shared their excitement: "We came here today to explore Gujarat. We are feeling like we're walking in snow! The area is so mesmerising that we plan to stay here longer. It's a must-have experience."

Anuradha Sharma from Punjab expressed her amazement at the sight of the Rann Utsav, saying "I had heard about such places, but now I can finally experience it. Kutch is an incredibly beautiful place, unlike any other in the country—or even the world. For anyone seeking an adventure, this is the place to visit."

Amit Gupta, the manager of the Rannotsav Tent City, confirmed that they are fully prepared for the large number of visitors expected for the New Year’s celebrations.

"Our Prime Minister had appealed for people to visit here, and they are coming in thousands. Hotels are fully booked, and this has created more job opportunities for the locals. It is important for people to learn about Kutch’s culture and history."

The annual Rann Utsav transforms the Great Rann of Kutch’s vast, pristine white sands into a cultural haven, offering a unique opportunity for visitors to immerse themselves in local heritage, music, art, and cuisine.

Dhordo, a village where Rann Utsav is celebrated, was named the 2023 Best Tourism Village by the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).

(With inputs from IANS)