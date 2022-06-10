Here's why you need to visit the Gurez Valley in Kashmir

Because the grandeur valley is closed for six months during the winter due to heavy snowfall, the best time to visit is from April to September when the weather is pleasant. From Srinagar, you can take a 35-minute helicopter ride to the special valley

With travel back on people's minds, there is a lot to explore inside and outside the country. While one is always looking for offbeat destinations, there are plenty to explore in India, especially if doesn't have enough time on their hands. In Kashmir, people often go to the more popular spots but among them is a gem that is the Gurez Valley. Situated high in the Himalayas, the valley is known for its turquoise blue rivers, forests and green meadows.

Because the grandeur valley is closed for six months during the winter due to heavy snowfall, the best time to visit is from April to September when the weather is pleasant. From Srinagar, you can take a 35-minute helicopter ride to the special valley.

Security is tight, and while it is safe to visit, necessary documents such as an Aadhar Card are required and should be kept handy.

Here are a few things you can do while staying in the heart of Gurez Valley:

1. When visiting the valley, you must go to Habba Khatoon Mountain, which is named after a famous Kashmiri poetess who wandered the valley for years, writing songs of separation and setback.

2. Visit the stream bank to rejuvenate and appreciate nature.

3. Visit the Tulail valley, which is about 40 kilometres from Dawar, and is reminiscent of a Swiss village, renowned for its freshwater trout Hike Khandiyal Point for stunning 360-degree views of the unexplored valley and surrounding areas.

4. Last but not least, go to the Kishanganga river, also known as Gurez's heart. The turquoise blue river water flows through the valley and joins the Jhelum River near Muzaffarabad.

