Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: istock

As people celebrate Holi this weekend, this year, the universe (and the calendar) have aligned to bring you a long weekend that’s practically begging to be turned into an escape. According to Skyscanner’s Wanderlost Report, almost half (49%) Indians were already plotting their next getaway for 2025 in the month of January. In fact, Skyscanner data shows that 13 March and 15 March are currently the most popular dates Indians are travelling on, so why not make the most of this festive long weekend with a getaway that mixes tradition with a touch of adventure?



And it’s no surprise - Skyscanner’s Travel Trends 2025 report found that 91 per cent of Indian travellers believe that vacations help them unwind and recharge. So whether you’re a colour-slinging champion, a serial gujiya muncher, or just someone who wants to swap pichkaris (water guns) for passport stamps, Skyscanner has got you covered with some travel recommendations. From India’s most iconic Holi hotspots to serene escapes where the only colours are vibrant sunsets and lush landscapes, we’re here to help you make the most of this long weekend—your way.

1. Vrindavan and Mathura, Uttar Pradesh

If you’ve ever dreamed of celebrating Holi in the most spectacular way possible, the twin cities of Vrindavan and Mathura are the places to be. Here, Holi is celebrated as a multi-day spectacle, steeped in history, devotion, and an explosion of colour. From Barsana’s ‘Lathmar Holi,’ where women playfully chase men with sticks, to ‘Phoolon wali Holi’ at the Banke Bihari Temple, where petals replace coloured powder, every ritual carries a story centuries in the making. The streets are awash with vibrant hues of gulal, the aroma of freshly made malpuas wafting through the air, temple courtyards packed with devotees, and the lovely tunes of "Rang Barse Bhige Chunar Wali" playing in every corner. It is an experience that draws thousands of travellers every year.



If you’re thinking of being part of the grand festivities this year, you're not alone Skyscanner data shows a 353 per cent surge in searches for flights to the nearest airport, Agra, for March 12, compared to the same day in February. Even more striking, searches for March 11 alone spiked 417 per cent as compared to the previous day. If you’re ready to make this Holi special, here are some flights to get you to Agra:

1. Flight prices from Delhi (DEL) to (AGR) start at Rs 23,0291

2. Fight prices from Mumbai (BOM) to (AGR) start at Rs 17,876

3. Fight prices from Bangalore (BLR) to (AGR) start at Rs 19,374

2. Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

Holi in Varanasi is pure magic! So it is no surprise that Varanasi ranks second among the most searched destinations for travel between 12th and 18th March*—proof that more and more travellers are eyeing the perfect flight to celebrate here without missing a moment of the action. If you are planning a trip to the city, here’s a pro tip: aim for a flight that lands late the night before or early on Holi morning for the ultimate experience. Use Skyscanner’s departure time filter to easily find flights that align with your ideal arrival and departure windows.



Once you’re there, watching the sunrise over the Ganges, as the first light washes over the river, is a must—especially for those who love the quiet moments before the city wakes up. Then, experience the main Holi festivities at the Dashashwamedh Ghat and Kashi Vishwanath Temple, where the fusion of tradition, music, and colours creates an atmosphere unlike anywhere else. And as the day winds down, witness the evening Ganga Aarti with its chants and flickering lamps –the perfect way to end the day, soak in the energy and embrace the spirit of the Holy City of India. Here are some of the best deals to get you there:

1. Flight prices from Delhi (DEL) to (VNS) start at Rs 11,8962

2. Fight prices from Mumbai (BOM) to (VNS) start at Rs 11,560

3. Fight prices from Bangalore (BLR) to (VNS) start at Rs 11,831



3. Goa, India

When you say long weekend, India hears Goa! This year, the party mode is already on, and the numbers don’t lie! Ranked No. 4 among the most searched destinations during the Holi weekend, it is clear that Goa isn’t just a summer escape—it’s a festive hotspot. You can dance your way through beachside parties or explore its famous forts and churches in the golden morning light. Alternatively, take a day trip to experience Holi at temples in Ponda or Vasco to add a local twist to your celebrations. And if you extend your trip by a few days, you might just catch the grand Shigmo parades, a spectacle of elaborate floats, traditional Goan folk dances, and drum processions that make the celebrations uniquely Goan. So, pack your bags, grab your shades (and maybe some extra sunscreen), and get ready to dive into a celebration that’s as colourful as it gets.



For those heading to Goa for the long weekend, planning your travel smartly can help you make the most of your trip. You can mix and match your flights—instead of booking a return ticket with the same airline, try flying out with one and back with another, or even consider different airports for departure and return. This simple hack can unlock better fares, making your Holi escape easier on the wallet.

1. Flight prices from Delhi (DEL) to (GOI) start at Rs 15,8963

2. Fight prices from Mumbai (BOM) to (GOI) start at Rs 11,790

3. Fight prices from Bangalore (BLR) to (GOI) start at Rs 8,446



4. Kolkata, West Bengal

In Kolkata, you will witness Holi as a work of art in motion—with folks rejoicing in colours during the Dol Jatra! Ranked among the top Holi getaways, the City of Joy brings its own artistic flair to the festival. Picture this: the streets of Shantiniketan come alive with Basanta Utsav, a mesmerising display of Rabindranath Tagores’s legacy, where people dressed in vibrant yellows sing, dance, and welcome spring in the most poetic way possible.



Back in Kolkata, you can soak up the festive spirit in College Street and Nakhoda Masjid Road, where colours fly high, and the energy is electric. Looking for a more laid-back celebration? Park Street’s Holi parties offer the perfect mix of revelry and relaxation. And let’s not forget the food—malpua, thandai, and sandesh are all part of the experience. For travellers looking to maximize time and savings, you can set up Skyscanner’s Price Alerts to track fare prices and grab the best deals!

• Flight prices from Delhi (DEL) to Kolkata (CCU) start at Rs 14,4814

• Fight prices from Mumbai (BOM) to Kolkata (CCU) start at Rs 10,378

• Fight prices from Bangalore (BLR) to Kolkata (CCU) start at Rs 12,013



5. Mumbai, Maharashtra

Known for its Holi bashes and events across the city, Mumbai is all about Bollywood beats and colour-soaked streets during the festival! The city definitely knows how to celebrate in style, with high-energy parties, foot-thumping music, and a festival spirit that’s truly infectious. If you’re looking for classic Mumbai Holi vibes, Juhu Beach and Chowpatty are where the action is—expect crowds, colours, and the Arabian Sea adding to the magic. Want to take it up a notch? The city’s Bollywood-style Holi parties are legendary, featuring DJs, rain dances, and enough gulal to turn the city into a canvas of colour. And if you’re looking to keep the party going, Martin Garrix at DY Patil Stadium is set to take the celebrations to another level with an electrifying night of music and energy. Of course, no Holi in Mumbai is complete without indulging in puran poli, bhang, thandai, and jalebis from the city’s famous street stalls. So, grab your sunglasses, put on your festival whites, and get ready for a Holi that’s as vibrant as Mumbai itself.