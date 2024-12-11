Cultural presentations and performances at Hornbill Festival 2024 showcased a mesmerising blend of traditions, music and dance

The 25th edition of Nagaland’s 10-day long Hornbill Festival culminated on Tuesday with a grand closing ceremony at Naga heritage village, Kisama, which featured a colourful fusion of the state’s folk songs and dances.

Cultural presentations and performances by several groups showcased a mesmerising blend of traditions, music and dance.

The silver jubilee edition of the famous tourism festival drew visitors from across the world.

Addressing the closing ceremony, the state's Tourism Minister Temjen Imna Along highlighted the spirit of unity and prosperity that the event represented for the people of Nagaland. “Under the dynamic leadership of our Honorable Chief Minister, we have seen the Hornbill Festival grow from a tribal celebration to an event that resonates with unity, spirituality and collective prosperity,” he said.



He also stressed the importance of the international participation with the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan and Peru as country partners and Sikkim and Telangana as state partners of the festival. “These collaborations were celebrated for fostering stronger international ties and cultural exchange,” the minister said.

Cultural performances at Hornbill Festival

Throughout the 10 days of the festival, several cultural performances narrating stories and showcasing heritage, captivated audiences. The closing programme was no different.

The cultural extravaganza included Thele Lu (folk song) by Chakhesang Cultural Troupe, which is traditionally sung by the men of the village while moving from place to place.

Titse Nyeh Khidong, a millet harvesting song performed by Sangtam Cultural Troupe, is unique and quite popular with a distinct melody.

Zakhama Kehou folk song showcased by Angami Cultural Troupe, is usually sung by the youth when they come together in a group.

AphiloKuwo, a warrior dance by the Sumi Cultural Troupe, is a traditional dance of the Sumi Tribe performed during important occasions and festivals like Tuluni and Ahuna.

The commemorative performance by Phom Cultural troupe (Pangital) presented the story of a woman who single-handedly killed her enemies through her wit, courage and poise.

Dim Dim Chong by Garo Cultural Troupe is a folk song of the Garos which is sung and performed as a theme during the Wangala festival.

Other highlights of Hornbill Festival

Besides daily performances of cultural troupes from the northeastern states, other highlights of the Hornbill Festival included sale of local products, handloom and handicrafts, artworks, horticulture, traditional stone pulling ceremony, film festival, photo fest, heritage walk, kids’ carnival, indigenous games and sports festival, etc.

Local cuisine, food festival, adventure outdoor activities, mountain biking and Bamboo Carnival were the other important attractions of the annual gala celebration, which began on December 1.

