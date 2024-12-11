Breaking News
Kurla bus crash: First day of career becomes last day of 19-year-old's life
Kurla bus crash: He was an expert driver, wasn’t drunk, says family of BEST bus driver
Mumbai water cut: Supply likely to be normal later today in Khar, Bandra
Thane: Missing for nearly three years, 17-year-old Ujjain boy reunited with family
Mira Road Ram Navmi clash: 16 accused get bail from Bombay High Court
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Lifestyle News > Travel News > Article > 25th edition of Hornbill Festival concludes in Nagaland with cultural performances

25th edition of Hornbill Festival concludes in Nagaland with cultural performances

Updated on: 11 December,2024 10:48 AM IST  |  Nagaland
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Cultural presentations and performances at Hornbill Festival 2024 showcased a mesmerising blend of traditions, music and dance

25th edition of Hornbill Festival concludes in Nagaland with cultural performances

File Pic: Instagram/@nagalandtourism

Listen to this article
25th edition of Hornbill Festival concludes in Nagaland with cultural performances
x
00:00

The 25th edition of Nagaland’s 10-day long Hornbill Festival culminated on Tuesday with a grand closing ceremony at Naga heritage village, Kisama, which featured a colourful fusion of the state’s folk songs and dances.


Cultural presentations and performances by several groups showcased a mesmerising blend of traditions, music and dance.


The silver jubilee edition of the famous tourism festival drew visitors from across the world.


Addressing the closing ceremony, the state's Tourism Minister Temjen Imna Along highlighted the spirit of unity and prosperity that the event represented for the people of Nagaland. “Under the dynamic leadership of our Honorable Chief Minister, we have seen the Hornbill Festival grow from a tribal celebration to an event that resonates with unity, spirituality and collective prosperity,” he said.

He also stressed the importance of the international participation with the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan and Peru as country partners and Sikkim and Telangana as state partners of the festival. “These collaborations were celebrated for fostering stronger international ties and cultural exchange,” the minister said.

Cultural performances at Hornbill Festival

Throughout the 10 days of the festival, several cultural performances narrating stories and showcasing heritage, captivated audiences. The closing programme was no different.

The cultural extravaganza included Thele Lu (folk song) by Chakhesang Cultural Troupe, which is traditionally sung by the men of the village while moving from place to place.

Titse Nyeh Khidong, a millet harvesting song performed by Sangtam Cultural Troupe, is unique and quite popular with a distinct melody.

Zakhama Kehou folk song showcased by Angami Cultural Troupe, is usually sung by the youth when they come together in a group.

AphiloKuwo, a warrior dance by the Sumi Cultural Troupe, is a traditional dance of the Sumi Tribe performed during important occasions and festivals like Tuluni and Ahuna.

The commemorative performance by Phom Cultural troupe (Pangital) presented the story of a woman who single-handedly killed her enemies through her wit, courage and poise.

Dim Dim Chong by Garo Cultural Troupe is a folk song of the Garos which is sung and performed as a theme during the Wangala festival. 

Other highlights of Hornbill Festival

Besides daily performances of cultural troupes from the northeastern states, other highlights of the Hornbill Festival included sale of local products, handloom and handicrafts, artworks, horticulture, traditional stone pulling ceremony, film festival, photo fest, heritage walk, kids’ carnival, indigenous games and sports festival, etc.

Local cuisine, food festival, adventure outdoor activities, mountain biking and Bamboo Carnival were the other important attractions of the annual gala celebration, which began on December 1.

(With Agency inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

nagaland culture travel tourism lifestyle Lifestyle news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK