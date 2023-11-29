Into the woods: Discover forest cabins for a nature-filled escape from Mumbai

Forest living not only offers a chance to immerse oneself in ecotherapy but also provides a canvas for mindful travelling, inviting travellers to rediscover the art of slow living

These cabins serve as easily accessible weekend getaways, urging you to take a well-deserved break from the demands of work. Photo Courtesy: Moonstone Hammock

The clamour of urban life often leaves one yearning for nature’s retreat. With a growing inclination towards mindful travel, the desire to seek solace in pristine surroundings has emerged as a hope for travellers gearing up for this holiday season. Amidst the quest for holistic well-being, a burgeoning trend is taking root and it’s known as—forest living.