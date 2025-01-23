Mahakumbh 2025 and similar experiences drive visa application growth for spiritual travel in India

There has been a rise in inbound travel for spiritual purposes in India, primarily driven by Mahakumbh 2025 and similar experiences

Mahakumbh 2025 is expected to host 40-45 crore visitors (Pic: PTI)

Indian is one of the most well-known destinations in the world for spiritual tourism. With an increased impetus on developing temple corridors and other spiritual destinations in the country in recent times, there has been a surge in tourists in the country seeking such experiences.

The ongoing Mahakumbh 2025 is a major spiritual gathering, attracting tourists and devotees from around the world.

There has been a rise in inbound travel for spiritual purposes in India, primarily driven by Mahakumbh 2025 and similar experiences, a report by visa processing platform Atlys showed on Wednesday.

According to the report, there has been a 21.4 per cent increase in inbound travel to the country for spiritual purposes. The surge in applications is largely driven by travellers from the UK and the US, underscoring the global interest in India's spiritual offerings.

The data revealed that nearly 48 per cent of all spiritual travel visa applications are linked to major events and pilgrimages like the Mahakumbh.

The sacred trinity of Varanasi, Rishikesh and Haridwar continues to dominate destination preferences.

While spiritual travel was once predominantly associated with older generations, millennials now lead the trend, with 66 per cent of this segment being women - indicating a broader move toward female-led spiritual exploration, said the report.

Over the past decade, global interest in spiritual tourism has steadily risen, positioning India at the forefront with its rich spiritual heritage and diverse cultural tapestry.

"India's spiritual legacy has always captured global attention, but we're now seeing an embrace of these sacred journeys by travellers seeking both adventure and self-discovery," said Mohak Nahta, Founder and CEO of Atlys.

The Mahakumbh and similar festivals are no longer just for traditional pilgrims; they're appealing to a broader audience looking for meaningful experiences.

Mahakumbh 2025, one of the world’s largest spiritual gatherings, is currently underway in Prayagraj and is set to attract more than 40 crore million pilgrims. The state government has taken various steps to promote global tourism at the grand event.

(With inputs from IANS)

