Mahakumbh 2025 to be promoted globally at tourism fairs in Spain and Germany

Mahakumbh is set to be presented as a cultural heritage of humanity, highlighting its spiritual, historical and cultural significance

Uttar Pradesh is all set to host Mahakumbh 2025, one of the most anticipated spiritual gatherings and tourism events in the country. While the Uttar Pradesh government has made several provisions to make the pilgrims’ experience more efficient, they are also pulling out all stops to highlight the event’s importance on the global stage.

Yogi Adityanath government is set to showcase the state's tourism offerings at the International Tourism Trade Fairs in Spain’s Madrid and Germany’s Berlin. Mahakumbh is set to be presented as a cultural heritage of humanity, highlighting its spiritual, historical and cultural significance.

The state’s tourism department has meticulously prepared to present the grandeur on the global stage, ensuring maximum visibility at both international fairs.

Invites will also be sent to people from across the world to experience this event while also showcasing other diverse tourism offerings and special attractions of Uttar Pradesh.

The tourism fairs will feature thematic grand pavilions focusing on Mahakumbh 2025 and Uttar Pradesh's rich cultural legacy.

A 40-square-meter pavilion will be constructed at the International Tourism Trade Fair (FITUR), scheduled from January 24 to 28 in Madrid, Spain, displaying the tourism attractions of the state.

Similarly, another 40-square-meter pavilion will be set up at the ITB Berlin Fair, which will take place from March 4 to 6, 2025 in Berlin, Germany.

To maximise global engagement, VVIP lounges will be constructed at both fairs, facilitating B2B and B2C sessions. Promotional materials will be made available in multiple languages, including English and local European languages, to ensure wider outreach.

Culture and tourism at Mahakumbh 2025

Mahakumbh 2025 is expected to provide a major boost to Indian tourism. Various events and programmes will be arranged to showcase Indian culture and spiritual heritage.

The Uttar Pradesh Pavilion, spanning 5 acres near Nagavasuki Temple, will showcase the state’s tourism circuits (e.g., Ramayana Circuit, Krishna-Braj Circuit, Bundelkhand Circuit) and feature a handicrafts market along with cultural programmes. Performances of classical music, dance and exhibitions on India’s spiritual heritage will also be organised.

(With inputs from IANS)

