People are eager to pack their bags and venture out on mini-vacations during August 2024 long weekends to get a much-needed break from the hustle and bustle of their hectic lives. If planned properly, one can get up to five days of vacation time during this period

As the festive season approaches, so do multiple holidays. With two long weekends, August is turning out to be every travel enthusiast’s dream. People are eager to pack their bags and venture out on mini-vacations to get a much-needed break from the hustle and bustle of their hectic lives. If planned carefully, one can get up to five days of vacation time during this period.

Here is a breakdown of August 2024 long weekends.

1. Independence Day to Raksha Bandhan (15th August to 19th August)

15th August (Thursday) is a national holiday for Independence Day followed by a partial holiday on 16th August (Friday) for Parsi New Year. This is followed by Saturday and Sunday, and then Raksha Bandhan holiday on 19th August (Monday).

2. Janmashtami (24th August to 26th August)

24th and 25th August are Saturday and Sunday respectively, followed by a holiday for Janmashtami on 26th August (Monday). One can take a leave on 23rd August (Friday) or 27th August (Tuesday) for an extended vacation experience.

“The twin celebrations of Independence Day stretching until Raksha Bandhan and Janmashtami have sparked a surge in travel with Indians looking at making the most of these extended weekends by planning their getaways to both domestic and international destinations,” informs Santosh Kumar, Country Manager for India, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Indonesia at Booking.com

Here are domestic and international travel destinations that can help you make the most of these long weekends in August.

Domestic destinations

“While Udaipur is the most popular domestic destination for the long weekends, other leisure hotspots within drivable distances from metros such as Jaipur, Lonavala, Ooty, Goa and Mahabaleshwar are also witnessing an increase in searches as Indians look at capitalising on the extended time off,” Kumar reveals.

1. Udaipur

Udaipur is a haven for heritage and nature lovers. With luxurious palaces and forts, and stunning lakes, it makes for a perfect destination to visit in long weekends in August, especially from Delhi.

2. Jaipur

Jaipur is home to heritage forts, vibrant bazaars and historical stories that will amaze and enchant. It is a perfect representation of Rajasthan’s culture.

3. Lonavala

The go-to destination for almost every Mumbaikar, Lonavala is the place to be if you want to stay close to nature. One can even explore avenues like trekking and camping here, depending on the weather.

4. Mahabaleshwar

Another famous holiday destination in Maharashtra, Mahabaleshwar boasts multiple tourist attractions like stunning view points, waterfalls and strawberry farms.

5. Goa

Bask in the sun at the beach, explore the nightlife or shop unique souvenirs during your visit to Goa. It also offers many offbeat experiences for travellers.

6. Ooty

Ooty is replete with natural beauty and has something for every kind of traveller from lakes, gardens and waterfalls to temples and forts.

International destinations

“There is also a growing interest among Indian travellers to explore international destinations. The relaxation of visa processes and increased flight connectivity have facilitated this trend, with short-haul destinations emerging as preferred choices. Destinations such as Dubai, Bangkok, Singapore and Kuala Lumpur are witnessing a 30-70% y-o-y growth during this time,” Kumar states.

1. Dubai

One of the most popular tourist destinations among Indians, Dubai has varied experiences to offer like luxurious shopping, stunning skylines, enchanting desert landscapes and more.

2. Thailand

Thailand is a favourable tourist destination due to its accessibility and affordability. It’s a country where charming villages exist alongside vibrant cities. Its beaches, cuisine and markets are main attractions.

3. Singapore

Singapore is a melting pot of culture and is well-known for diverse attractions like street food, shopping malls and more.

4. Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia’s capital) is a preferred travel destination for Indians. Malaysia’s multi-ethnic culture, buzzing streets and stunning cityscapes make for the perfect travel experience.

