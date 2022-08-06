South Korea reopens borders for Indian travellers to visit the country

Considering the rising popularity of Hallyu or the Korean wave in India, Hallyu-themed filming locations and experience centres are also being developed

Indians who love everything Korean will be really happy to know that South Korea has reopened its borders for Indian travellers looking to visit the country. With the Korean wave taking over the country in the last few years, there are certainly a lot more people looking to visit the country or have it on their bucket list in the future. Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) India, the tourism arm of the Republic of Korea under the Ministry of Culture and Tourism made the announcement for travellers in India. A host of recently announced significant initiatives by KTO India will enable more travellers from India to access South Korea's luxury market, business leisure and learning experiences.

With more than 130 unique activities and experiences, the country offers something for everyone. While Jeju Island and Gyeongju are tourist favourites for their scenic beauty and traditional charms, metro cities such as Seoul, Busan and Incheon are ideal for business leisure trips. For luxury travellers, the organization is planning twin-city roadshows in the month of August with the participation of DMCs from Korea. The roadshows will offer a glimpse of the country's rich culture, unique venues and culinary offerings.

Considering the rising popularity of Hallyu or the Korean wave in India, Hallyu-themed filming locations and experience centres are also being developed. One such centre is the Extended Reality (XR) playground HiKR Ground in Seoul, South Korea which was recently inaugurated in July 2022. The reopening of borders will give fans of K-Pop and K-Drama a chance to explore the culture of the country they have grown to love.

Young-Geul Choi, director of Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) India, said, "We are elated to welcome travellers from India to South Korea again. In the past two years, we adopted a progressive approach toward re-opening tourism. We are excited to share initiatives to facilitate travel for business, experience and learning. We have further elevated traveller experience with immersive experiential centres, re-imagined tourism offerings and look forward to hosting our Indian visitors."

To make travel more accessible, KTO has launched the Let's Go Korea Savings Plan in association with Shinhan Bank in India. It is a Recurring Deposit scheme to help potential travellers to South Korea save up for their trip, with special interest rates and added benefits. With a minimum deposit amount of INR 2,000 per month for a year, members can avail benefits with Utazzo Travel to book their trip to Korea. The investment will act as a regular recurring deposit in case a member is unable to travel to Korea after a year.

