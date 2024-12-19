Every ten years, Goa reverberates with spiritual fervour as the decennial exposition of the sacred relics of St. Francis Xavier, affectionately called 'Gõycho Saib'

Through the exposition, devotees and pilgrims are invited to honour Saint Francis Xavier and seek his intercession for blessings and spiritual healing. Photo Courtesy: Goa Tourism

Listen to this article St Francis Xavier Exposition 2024: Going to Goa before January 5? Here's why you need to experience this x 00:00

Goa's lush greenery and inviting beaches alike encompass a place deeply revered by countless faithful from around the world. Within this serene and vibrant landscape stands the Basilica of Bom Jesus, the final resting place of St. Francis Xavier's holy relics. This saint, who was born into the luxury of Spanish nobility, embarked on a spiritual voyage that would see him cross continents and influence countless lives, rightfully earning him the epithet "Apostle of the Indies."

As the universal church eagerly anticipates the Jubilee Year 2025 preparations are underway, echoing the intrinsic values of Goan heritage. Coinciding with this spirit, on March 7, Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed the project on the enhancement of facilities at the Basilica of Bom Jesus as part of the PRASHAD scheme, supported by Ministry of Tourism Government of India.

Every ten years, Goa reverberates with spiritual fervour as the decennial exposition of the sacred relics of St. Francis Xavier, affectionately called "Gõycho Saib," takes place from November 21, 2024, to January 5, 2025, Goa is pulsating with spiritual fervour as pilgrims from far and wide both domestic and international would converge upon Old Goa. This 18th edition of the exposition promises not just ceremonial rituals but a catalyst for the renewal of Christian life.

The Basilica of Bom Jesus in Goa houses the revered silver Mastrillian casket, a masterpiece crafted four centuries ago, reflecting the artistic brilliance of its era.

This casket stands as a symbol of spiritual reverence and cultural legacy, cherished by locals and visitors alike. Designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the basilica holds profound historical significance as one of India's oldest churches.

Through the exposition, devotees and pilgrims are invited to honour Saint Francis Xavier and seek his intercession for blessings and spiritual healing. Beyond its religious essence, this event serves as a window into Goa's rich cultural tapestry, intertwining spiritual devotion with the region's diverse heritage.

In this sacred gathering, Goa's spiritual legacy converges with Saint Francis Xavier's enduring devotion, inviting all to embark on a journey of faith, renewal, and hope.



The exposition transcends mere tradition; it is a pilgrimage of the soul, fostering connections among believers and igniting a journey of faith and renewal. As devotees honour the memory of St. Francis Xavier, they embrace his timeless message of love and compassion, embarking on a transformative odyssey guided by his benevolent spirit.