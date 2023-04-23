The most popular Earth homes wishlisted by travellers for Earth Day

By choosing to stay in these Most Wish Listed Earth homes, you can actively contribute to sustainable tourism and minimise your environmental footprint while enjoying a truly unique and immersive experience

Airbnb unveils the most wish-listed Earth homes located in India! These unique and sustainable accommodations showcase the beauty of eco-friendly living, providing travellers with the opportunity to connect with nature in extraordinary ways. By choosing to stay in these Most Wish Listed Earth homes, you can actively contribute to sustainable tourism and minimise your environmental footprint while enjoying a truly unique and immersive experience.

Cob 1 by The Mudhouse Marayoor (Munnar, Kerala)

Nestled atop a serene hill, The Mudhouse offers breath-taking vistas of the spectacular Sahyadri landscapes, providing an awe-inspiring panorama of the picturesque Marayoor valley. This tranquil haven is crafted from sustainable materials such as mud and coconut leaves, a passion project born out of the desire to embrace and promote sustainable living practices. The mudhouse is not just a place to stay, but a destination that embodies the ethos of sustainability, inviting you to experience the beauty and harmony of living in harmony with our planet.

The Chalet, an eco home (Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh)

As you arrive at the chalet, you'll be surrounded by the lush greenery of towering trees, vibrant wildflowers, and a sprawling garden. The property has a charming treehouse and a sustainable greenhouse, where organic vegetables are grown exclusively for guests. The property utilises solar energy and recycles wastewater to minimise its impact on the environment. The Chalet is a prime example of promoting sustainable living practices and reducing ecological footprint.

Lotus Studio in Skandavan's garden, Edayanchavadi (Auroville, Tamil Nadu)

Nestled amidst lush greenery, The Lotus Studio is a shining example of sustainable architecture. With its dome-shaped roof and natural ventilation on all four sides, this spacious and self-standing studio-bedroom stays cool and comfortable without relying on artificial cooling. Designed to blend harmoniously with nature, The Lotus Studio is set in a beautiful garden adorned with a serene fishpond, offering a tranquil and rejuvenating getaway.

Earth Shelter/Cave Home with Pool & Rooftop Garden (Murbad, Maharashtra)

Step inside this stunning Earthen home, where two elegant bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms await on either side. The centrepiece of the estate is a mesmerising swimming pool surrounded by an inviting outdoor area, perfect for milestone celebrations and special occasions. Indulge in the tranquillity of nature while enjoying the comforts of this sustainable villa, where every detail has been thoughtfully curated to provide a truly memorable stay. Whether it's a romantic getaway, a family vacation, or a special celebration, this Earthen home promises an unforgettable experience that embodies the essence of natural luxury and country leisure.

