The festivities will commence in Ponda on March 15. Photo Courtesy: Goa Tourism

Goa’s most awaited spring festival, Shigmo, is set to bring the streets alive with a spectacular display of culture, tradition, and celebration. As the festival unfolds from March 15 to March 29, various towns across the state will witness processions of vibrant floats, traditional folk dances, and immersive performances that showcase Goa’s rich heritage.

The festivities will commence in Ponda on March 15, followed by Margao on March 16, Quepem on March 17, and Curchorem on March 18. On March 19, the celebrations will reach Shiroda, continuing to Calangute and Bicholim on March 20, Vasco on March 21, and Panaji on March 22. The streets of Mapusa and Sanguem will come alive on March 23, while Canacona and Cuncolim will host grand parades on March 24. The vibrant processions will then move to Pernem on March 25, Dharbandora on March 26, Valpoi on March 27, Sanquelim on March 28, and finally conclude in Mandrem on March 29.

With each passing day, different locations will host grand parades, offering visitors a chance to experience the essence of Goan festivities in a unique way. From the lively beats of the traditional musical instrument like dhol, tashe to the mesmerizing performances of folk artists in traditional attire, every moment of Shigmo is a spectacle to behold.

Tourism Minister of Goa, Shri Rohan A. Khaunte stated, “Shigmo is a time when Goa’s cultural essence comes alive through folk performances, music, and stunning float parades. It is an opportunity for visitors to immerse themselves in authentic Goan traditions while exploring the beauty of our state. We encourage travellers to be part of this unique celebration and discover the many facets of Goa beyond its beaches."

Director of Tourism, Shri Kedar Naik said,"Shigmo is not just a festival; it is a reflection of Goa’s vibrant traditions and community spirit. Every year, it brings together artists, performers, and visitors to celebrate our rich heritage. We welcome everyone to experience this grand spectacle and witness Goa in its most colourful and joyous form."



Tavellers from across the globe can witness the grandeur of Shigmo 2025, a spectacular festival that showcases the state’s rich cultural heritage. With the joyous energy of Shigmo filling the air, visitors can also take this opportunity to explore Goa’s scenic landscapes, heritage sites, and delectable cuisine. Whether it's your first time in Goa or a return to familiar shores, whether you are a culture enthusiast, a photography lover, or simply looking for an unforgettable experience, this festive season promises a blend of tradition and celebration that stays with you long after the festivities end.