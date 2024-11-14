On World Kindness Day, which was observed on November 13, Indian women share heartwarming tales of experiencing kindness during their adventurous travels across different nations

Image for representational purposes only (Photo Courtesy: iStock)

Some of the most unforgettable memories of travel are centered around the people they meet. It could be a fellow traveller they bump into or a polite local who shares stories and suggestions over a warm cup of coffee. This surprise is often magnified when it comes to international travel because not only are we strangers in an alien land, but there are very real cultural differences at play, including linguistic barriers.

ADVERTISEMENT

While travel can be extremely joyous, it comes with uncertainty. No matter which country or continent we may be in, many of us have had to seek or rely on assistance from those around us. You might even recall an instance when a stranger might have helped you while reading this. On World Kindness Day, we asked female travellers to share their stories of experiencing kindness and compassion during their international journeys. In a increasingly divided world, it is encouraging to learn of acts of generosity and reinforces that kindness knows no borders.

Travel has made me firmly believe that the goodness in the world outweighs the bad

A psychology student, and travel content creator, Reha Adani has had the pleasure of crossing paths with many kind souls—especially while travelling solo. “I am very passionate about being able to experience things in life and emotions in the extreme of forms, and travel has made me firmly believe that the goodness in the world outweighs the bad. While it’s tough to recall every single time someone has been kind, gone out of their way to help me, or just been there for me, there’s one experience I’ve had in Nepal, that has stayed with me,” she shares.

Adani visited Nepal earlier this year as a solo traveller and ventured to the quaint village of Panauti. “To make my way safely back to Kathmandu (32 km from the village), I was quoted a hefty price of Rs 5000. Three local men, in their late 50s, who I addressed as uncles, had also spent the night at a homestay in this village. We struck up a conversation during dinner, during which they offered me a lift to Kathmandu the next day,” the Mumbai resident recollects.

Being a solo female traveller, was enough cause to make Adani sceptical and initially hesitant. “While caution is paramount, my instincts urged me to trust their genuine warmth and the homestay owner's vouching. The journey that followed was not just a mere transfer, but a heartwarming experience. They ensured my comfort, offering food and friendly conversation. Upon reaching Kathmandu, they went the extra mile by booking a cab from the highway to my hostel. When I offered them some money for fuel and just bringing me back safely - they completely denied it and refused to take a single penny! Their singular objective was to ensure my safety. Such selfless kindness in a foreign land, a stark contrast to the opportunistic cab drivers, was a heartwarming reminder of humanity's inherent goodness,” she reminisces warmly.

The kindness of strangers left a lasting impression, reminding us of the power of human connection

Nikita Sah and Shwetha Vashist are full-time product marketers and travel enthusiasts. The two latched onto each other in college, and have set themselves the ambitious goal of travelling to all seven continents and all 195+ countries in the world. “It started as a love for exploring places and cultures and grew into this goal of visiting every country in the world. That goal has taken us to places like Lesotho, Taiwan, and Kazakhstan—places we might never have thought to explore. Some of our best experiences have come from these unexpected destinations, often pushing us out of our comfort zones. Each country feels like a new chapter with its own unique lessons, and we’re just students of this big, beautiful world. The number isn’t the point; we’ll go as far as we can, but with the right mindset,” reveals Sah.

Drawn to the allure of diverse lands, Sah and Vashisht made their way to Africa in 2023, on a visit to South Africa that initially sparked concern among their families. "When we announced our trip to South Africa, friends and family expressed concern. The seemingly high crime rates did the country’s reputation no favours as our loved ones thought of our impending journey to be a tad bit risky. Looking back, the warmth we experienced left us with memories that still make us smile,” recalls Sah.

After a long day of driving along the mesmerising South African landscape, the duo lost track of time and ended up in a sleepy town way past local dinnertime. “We arrived late in a small town, only to find everything closed. Desperate for food, we called a nearby pizzeria, hoping for a miracle. The owners, moved by our predicament, graciously agreed to stay open for us. As we shared pizza and stories, we felt a sense of camaraderie with these newfound friends,” says Sah.

The surge of gratitude stemming from their unexpected gesture, a hot meal and engaging conversation breathed new life into the weary travellers. “This encounter was one of many that revealed the heart of South Africa—a country not only blessed with stunning landscapes but also with a spirit of hospitality. The kindness of strangers left a lasting impression, reminding us of the power of human connection," Sah remembers longingly.

Help out the next person in need

Seema Vishnoi Agarwal (63) visited Paris last summer with her daughter. With an enviable desire for exploration, one of her biggest desires is to see as much of India as possible, but she also makes time to accompany her daughter on her Western voyages. While the former teacher of philosophy enjoyed a sunset cruise on the Seine, a classical concert in Sainte Chapelle, and a leisurely stroll in the buzzing streets of Montmartre, one of her favourite memories is of visiting the majestic Palace of Versailles. Situated about 25 km from the French capital, Versailles is arguably the most famous palace in the country. “Sometimes when you’re in front of famous landmarks, they fail to match your lofty expectations, but the Hall of Mirrors was awe-inspiring in every sense. The exquisite gardens of Versailles are truly endless. You can spend a whole day walking, but there will remain a lot to see,” she tells us animatedly.



The mother and daughter duo—along with hundreds of others, ended up staying till the palace closed. Needless to say, it was a task to find a cab to make their way back to Paris. Agarwal shares, “It was getting late and my daughter tried all the apps—but even after 20 to 30 minutes of waiting—we were stranded. A couple of ladies who had somehow managed to get a cab saw us hassled, and offered to let us join them. I remember wondering, this doesn’t really happen—we were complete strangers. Conveying our gratitude, we joined them on a 45-minute ride and exchanged travel stories and laughter. When we reached our destination, the Canadians refused to let me pay. We tried, after all, it was an expensive ride: 45 euros (4100 INR). Our insistence was turned down. Give it forward. Help out the next person in need, one of them had told us with the conviction of a traveller who trusts in the softness of the world.”



The act in itself might seem commonplace to many, but Agarwal says that the fellow traveller’s faith in the goodness of strangers is what truly moved her. “My daughter had previously told me about the kind strangers she had encountered while travelling alone, but this was the first time I experienced what she refers to as the ‘kindness of the road’. We thanked them, said our goodbyes, and silently resolved to continually pass it on,” she fondly recalls.

I wondered how small the world truly is

Born and bred in Mumbai, Parita Rege has made her way to 17 countries and has no plans of slowing down. A visit to Canada this year left a lasting impression on her heart. “I had heard about the apparent rudeness of the French-speaking locals in the province of Quebec. That one needed to apologise for speaking in English and not knowing French at the start of a conversation. This turned out to not be true at all,” shares Rega.

While she and her husband were trying to figure out public transportation at a bustling station in Montreal, Alex, a French Canadian came to their rescue. “Most North American cities allow you to pay via your credit or debit card to use their public transport, but we didn’t know that a different kind of transportation card was needed in Montreal. Amid the confusion, we reached out to a passerby, who was happy to help us with all the necessary information. He patiently guided us through the ticket purchasing process, and even waited in the queue to secure our tickets,” recalls the 32-year-old. While waiting, the helpful stranger revealed that he was married to a Gujarati woman much like Rega. “I wondered how small the world truly is. We were luckily on the same train, and since he was getting off earlier, he made sure to tell us which station we needed to get off at,” she tells us. As their paths diverged, Rega couldn't help but feel a sense of gratitude. During that trip, she had experienced the kindness of strangers, many times, and Alex's simple act of help had not only eased her travel woes but also left a lasting impression on her heart.

Also Read: The intriguing world of collecting souvenirs – what’s their allure?