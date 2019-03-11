Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta's wedding reception live updates
After Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's wedding party, Mukesh Ambani and wife Nita Ambani host a grand wedding reception for the newly-weds which will have guests arriving at Jio Centre, BKC. Here are all the live updates from the event
Mar 11, 2019, 18:52 IST
For the wedding party on Sunday, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray walked in with wife Sharmila Thackeray for the grand celebration in honour of newly-weds Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta. Raj donned a traditional kurta-churidar and matching formal shoes. While his wife Sharmila looked beautiful in a creme coloured Anarkali dress and elegantly embroidered Dupatta.
Mar 11, 2019, 18:17 IST
In case you missed what Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta wore for their post-wedding bash. Here's a look. Garbed in a Manish Malhotra creation, the couple looked regal.
Mar 11, 2019, 18:01 IST
For the post-wedding gig, Akash looked smart in a black kurta with a long embellished jacket while his partner and wife Shloka wore a golden ensemble.
Mar 11, 2019, 17:41 IST
Natasha Poonawalla aced the classy ballroom gown look with elegance and poise. Her royal gown had dainty floral patterns of dark wine red and pink to compliment the blush gown.
Mar 11, 2019, 17:22 IST
For the party on Sunday, Gautam Singhania was suited up in a dashing royal blue suit paired with a striped tie. Nawaz Modi Singhania, his wife complimented his dark suit with a bright red saree and a trendy sleeveless blouse with golden embroidery.
Mar 11, 2019, 16:48 IST
Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's wedding party had fireworks and an aerial act at the glitzy celebration night in Mumbai on Sunday . Akash and Shloka tied the knot on March 09, 2019, in the presence of their family and friends. Post which, the Ambani and Mehta families hosted a grand after-party for the newly-weds.