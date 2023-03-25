A homely affair

On the second day of Ramadan, we’ve handpicked four home chefs who are whipping up an indulgent iftar spread to tackle your fast-breaking meal throughout the month

Iftar snacks

Easy on the pocket

Break your fast with chicken shahi roll, chicken Russian cutlets, cream kandi and chicken lucknowi seekh. Based out of Dockyard Road, ARB Kitchen is an initiative by Ahad Kazi, a 27-year-old who has always been passionate about food. With four iftar boxes on their Ramadan menu, Kazi shares, “We believe in doing neki [good] through food, and don’t carry inflated rates during the holy month.”

LOG ON TO @arb_kitchen

CALL 9833758444

COST Rs 550 (for a box that serves four) onwards; iftar and dinner pack at Rs 1,999 (serves five); delivery charges applicable beyond SoBo

A new spin

Chicken doughnuts; Broast chicken; Thread chicken

In an extensive list, Shabana Salauddin’s khiri kaleji, shikari naan, thread chicken and chicken doughnuts pick our interest for their ingenuity. Salauddin says, “The golden broasted chicken, another new addition to the menu, is marinated using our house masalas and then pressure-fried. We also have malpua, firni and falooda on the menu.” The Marol-based entrepreneur prefers wrapping up deliveries early so that her Muslim staff can break their fast in time.

LOG ON TO @ammeez.kitchen

CALL 9820009857

COST Starts from Rs 125 per dish (uses only goat meat; deliveries by 5.30 pm)

Way back to love

Nasreen Ansari re-discovered cooking during the pandemic. “We started taking orders in Madanpura to make ends meet. That’s how the initiative took off. This year, I am preparing kheema aloo samosa, mutton and chicken cutlet, dahi vada, bread roll and cheese roll, among other dishes.” The 45-year-old adds that chana-matar and ragda are the two all-time favourites on her iftar food list.

LOG ON TO @food.biased

CALL 9321020211

COST Starts from Rs 250 per dish (accepts orders at least a day ahead)

Just like old times

Double chocolate cake; Smoky kheema pattice; Pizza pockets

Farida Merchant of Mom’s Secret has her phone buzzing throughout this time of the year. More popularly known for her ready-to-use masalas in Nagpada, her current menu features hungama kebab, dabba gosht, shawarma, smokey kheema pattice and more. “Dishes such as double chocolate cake, pizza pockets and khow suey are preferred by children. I try to make a few traditional Bohri dishes, too. For instance, lagan ni seekh is a non-greasy dish that my mother used to make. Since it uses less oil, it doesn’t leave you overly thirsty the next day,” she reveals.





CALL 9819266900 (last order accepted at Sehri)

COST Starts from Rs 99 per dish

Biryani beckons

This Ramadan, the makers of Pack-a-Pav have launched Bahar-e-Biryani, a kitchen that marries different styles of the fragrant rish dish.

CALL 9920230240