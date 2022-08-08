Breaking News
08 August,2022
A Navi Mumbai café hosts free open mic evenings by creating a unique space for aspiring talent in the city

Open-mic night: Head over to Sailor's Cafe in Belapur to perform your piece

Audience enjoys an open mic Monday at the café. Pic Credit/Sailors’ Café


If you are a budding artiste who is keen to express your art, you should head to Sailors’ Café in Belapur today. To dust off your Monday blues, the venue offers the space for free to artistes across fields, irrespective of their form of expression. There are no restrictions on age, gender, topic, or art form.

Brothers and co-founders Richard and Jackson Jacob started hosting open mic evenings in 2018 but switched to these unique Mondays in December 2021 by dropping the fee. “We believe that open mic is a platform for artistes to showcase their art, so why should they pay for it? The idea was to create a space that is open to all artistes,” shared the duo.  

Jackson JacobJackson Jacob


The venue opens its doors for poetry, music, acting, stand-up, and spoken word performances as they don’t believe in narrowing it down to just one art form. “If there is a restriction on what has to be performed, it won’t be an open mic anymore. Because it is not a set show, every Monday is different as there is always fresh content that artistes bring to the stage,” they explained.

The brothers feel that the arts play a huge role in shaping society. “What makes a city great is its art, and the response that people have towards it. So, our open mic evenings are a small contribution from our end to Navi Mumbai and Mumbai,” the siblings signed off.

On Every Monday; 8 pm
AT Sailors’ Cafe, Shop no 9 CHS Belle Vista, Sector 15, CBD Belapur, Navi Mumbai.
Log on to eventbrite.com or @sailorscafebelapur on Instagram
call 9137686834
Free

