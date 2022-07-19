A toast to the rains: Head to these places in Mumbai to enjoy exciting monsoon cocktails

The dank grey weather calls for tipples that can keep you warm. Three mixologists share blends for a rainy day. Plus, our guide to watering holes that dish out hot cocktails

Salty monk

Dhiresh Poojary, bar head of Jamjar Diner, Versova and Bandra

Nothing spells hug-in-a-cup like hot chocolate. Jamjar Diner has tapped in on the warmth of the popular delicacy and joined hands with Le 15 Patisserie for a hot chocolate festival. A part of this chocolate-y menu is salty monk — the adult, spiked version of hot chocolate.

Ingredients

. 30 gm salted caramel hot chocolate blend

. 125 ml milk

. Whipped cream for garnish

. 30 ml Old Monk

. A pinch of grated nutmeg

Method

Pour the milk in a saucepan and heat over medium to low heat, whisking frequently until it is warm, but not boiling. Add the salted caramel powder, whisking it constantly until it dissolves. Take an Irish coffee cup; pour 30 ml of the rum, and then top with the chocolate. Mix it up. Garnish with whipped cream; sprinkle grated nutmeg on the cream.

Tipple-toe around the monsoon

. Fancy hot buttered rum with a masala tea syrup? Head to this Vietnamese eatery and team warm tipples with a side of wok-fried prawns.

TIME 12 pm to 1.30 am

AT Nho Saigon, BKC.

CALL 7045122211

. If mead is your choice of poison, this meadery offers Origin’s hot mulled mead

with five-spice powder.

TIME 12 pm to 12 am

AT The Canary, Andheri West.

CALL 9152422212

. Heading out of the city to enjoy the rain-soaked greenery? This café in Karjat has a hot chocolate bar that plays around with boozy concoctions.

TIME 10 am to 10 pm

AT Saltt Coffee House, Karjat.

CALL 9967725518

. Unwind after work by sipping on a mulled, hearty hot toddy at this bar with some desi nibbles.

TIME 11.30 am to 12.30 am

AT Taftoon Bar & Kitchen, BKC.

CALL 7777076563

Chamomile whisky and honey

Avril Gonsalves, head mixologist, Butterfly High, BKC and Thane

If chai is your source of comfort in this drippy weather, punch it up with this hot cocktail from Butterfly High that blends in the warmth of whisky and a few refreshing citrusy notes.

Ingredients

. 1 tea bag of chamomile

. 45 ml blended whisky

. 5 ml lime juice

. 1 slice of orange

. 2 cardamom pods

. 120 ml hot water or spiced ginger ale

Method

Dip the tea bag/infuser in hot water. Add the other ingredients and stir together. Garnish with an orange twist in a rock glass and serve it hot.

Hot toddy

Bunty S, head mixologist, The Daily All Day

A comforting hot toddy never fails to hit the spot in this weather and might be a comforting option if you need a pick-me-up with plenty of brandy, a dash of lemon, honey and hot water, such as this one from The Daily All Day.

Ingredients

. 60 ml of any brandy of choice

. 2 to 3 tsp honey, to taste

. 2 to 3 tsp lemon juice, to taste

. 120 ml hot water

. Some cloves, cinnamon and star anise

. Orange slices for garnish

Method

Pour the hot water into a glass of choice. Add the brandy, honey and lemon juice. Stir until the honey has disappeared into the hot water. Taste, and add a tsp of honey for more sweetness, and/or one tsp lemon juice for an added zing. Tip in the spices, and an orange slice to garnish, and you’re ready to go. You can also make this with whisky or dark/spiced rum.