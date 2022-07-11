An eggs-ellent choice

A vegan-friendly platform’s plant-based omelette mix offers a chance to enjoy the fluffiness with none of the overpowering smell. Plus, a bacon seasoning that is meat-less

Chilla prepared with the plant-based omelette mix; (right) the bacon seasoning works well with stir-fry dishes

While growing up, breakfast at this writer’s home was served with the sing-song reminder that “Sunday ho ya Monday, roz khao ande”. The popular, catchy jingle by the National Egg Coordination Committee (NECC) that struck a chord with middle-class families across India, can scarcely be heard these days. Today, the mention of whole eggs (with yolks) is often met with a frown due to health concerns, while whites are the new favourite. And as conscious eaters look for protein replacements or make a shift towards plant-based diets, the humble egg has found worthy alternatives. Take for instance, Urban Platter, an online FMCG brand, which has come up with a new plant-based omelette premix (Rs 315).

The premix promises all the goodness of a post-workout meal and is “cholesterol-free”, according to the label. Made with black-eyed pea protein and moong bean flour, it comes in the form of a grainy powder in a 200-gm bottle. Aparna Chaudhari, our in-house vegetarian, who came on board to test it, was apprehensive about the egg-y smell. She was relieved that it was odourless. Following the instructions on the label — one tbsp of the powder mixed with approximately 60 ml water — she whipped up a plate of eggless omelettes that are similar to besan chillas. “The premix looks like milk powder. Once you mix it with water, it’s not like a paste; the texture resembles a rava batter mix,” she tells us. Although the instructions demand seasoning and oil, Chaudhari shares that one can do without both. “It’s easy to make and doesn’t require oil or salt as it has its own flavour. Unlike chilla, which can get soggy or rubbery when cold, the eggless omelette retains its fluff. It’s a healthy option although don’t try it expecting the egg-y taste. But it does look like an omelette,” she says.

Chaudhari ate it along with toast, too, and recommends adding a few veggies. The premix can also be used to make scrambled eggs and French toast. Egg or eggless, the jingle still stands true: “Sunday ho ya Monday, roz khao ande”.

Log on to urbanplatter.in

The heart bacons

As a hardcore bacon-lover, we make it a point to save the grease that collects when frying a strip or two, to whip up an indulgent omelette. But recently, we found ourselves guilty of trying Urban Platter’s “vegan bacon” seasoning (Rs 140, 100 gm). It is made from salt, dehydrated onions and garlic, spices, herbs, soy sauce powder, maltodextrin and artificial seasoning, among other ingredients. The powder is akin to the cheese mix that is often found doused on popcorn; it has a cheesy, smoky taste. We sprinkled it on a plate of stir-fried veggies and chicken, and found that it cut through the sweetness of the greens and lend it a mild bacon-inspired aroma.