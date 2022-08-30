Dosa the best days: Home chefs analyse the features of newly launched 'dosa printer'

A boon, an avoidable investment or a culinary whim? The recently launched dosa printer raised mixed reactions among netizens. Three South Indian home chefs analyse the innovation

The dosa printer that was recently launched in Chennai. Pic courtesy/@NaanSamantha

This writer has been a proud slacker ever since she chanced upon keynote speaker Stephan Shapiro’s words, “Laziness is the father of innovation.” While her world-changing finding is yet to see the light of day, she kindles the belief by rejoicing other avant-garde ideas. But never without reasoning. So, when a solution to one of our many fast life struggles was launched on social media — a dosa printer for thin and crisp crêpes — the writer had a smatter of concerns. Is cooking dosa even the hardest part of dosa-making? Does the appliance resolve a real need or add to our dependence on gadgets? And lastly, can contraptions cater to personal choices?

Three Tamilian home chefs discuss the scope of a new machine that contradicts a traditional culinary technique.

Old-school style

Some novelties hit the shelves with much vigour but are rarely good enough for regular use. I believe in the wisdom of a traditional kitchen and wouldn’t approve of a dosa-making appliance, as no amount of modernisation can take over the human element intrinsic to home food. Videos of the printer reminded me of a roti-maker that a friend owned; soon enough, it was adorning the loft — and in fact, that thing did knead the dough. Hailing from a South Indian family, dosas are a breakfast staple in our home. I might like a soft dosa but my kids like the crunchy version. My tip for such desired crisp is to get the batter right — one part of rice to four parts of urad dal. You can also add one and a half tablespoons of chana dal for that nice uplifting colour. Just before readying the frying pan for dosas the next morning [or whenever you make it], soak a handful of flattened rice, coarsely crush them using your fingers and add the crushed mix to your batter. For a caramelised hue, many restaurants use a dash of sugar in their batter.

LOG ON TO @kalpana_mu-dliar01

Kalpana Mudliar

A thin skin

It’s rightly said that practice makes perfect. If you want your dosas to come off the griddle neat and papery, spread the batter as thin as you can. And then, keep at it.

I don’t think a dosa printer is a necessity even in a kitchen that’s always the centre of hurried meals. In my case, despite the time and labour it involves, I will always take the traditional route to make dosas. The simple reason being no machine can match the taste and finish of this lovely dish made on an iron tawa. Also, the cast iron tawa — a utensil typically used in South Indian kitchens is a must for whipping up dosas.

LOG ON TO @perimaskitchen

Meena Subramanian

Oil’s the secret

Pooja Naheta

Some things are best reserved for human hands. Dosas are full of possibilities, and different people make it in different ways. While some like it crunchy and brittle, some others like it a little moist. Many don’t like to dunk it in sambhar or coconut chutney but prefer toppings instead. I doubt if a machine can cater to such preferences. Personally, I would not even want people to try it out on a non-stick tawa as cast iron griddles work best for dosas. If someone is trying hard to ace that perfect crisp, I suggest they add generous amounts of ghee or oil to the fermented spread. That’s the secret to a comforting golden brown colour. For texture, it’s one portion of urad dal to four portions of idli rice combined with a teaspoon of methi seeds. Finely grind the rice, but the urad dal should be ground to a coarse consistency.

LOG ON TO @saadam.in

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal

Midday Syndication NEW CUSTOMER EXISTING CUSTOMER New Customer Info Name Mr. Mrs. Miss Ms. Dr. Contact Number +213 +376 +244 +1264 +1268 +54 +374 +297 +61 +43 +994 +1242 +973 +880 +1246 +375 +32 +501 +229 +1441 +975 +591 +387 +267 +55 +673 +359 +226 +257 +855 +237 +1 +238 +1345 +236 +56 +86 +57 +269 +242 +682 +506 +385 +53 +90392 +357 +42 +45 +253 +1809 +1809 +593 +20 +503 +240 +291 +372 +251 +500 +298 +679 +358 +33 +594 +689 +241 +220 +7880 +49 +233 +350 +30 +299 +1473 +590 +671 +502 +224 +245 +592 +509 +504 +852 +36 +354 +91 +62 +98 +964 +353 +972 +39 +1876 +81 +962 +7 +254 +686 +850 +82 +965 +996 +856 +371 +961 +266 +231 +218 +417 +370 +352 +853 +389 +261 +265 +60 +960 +223 +356 +692 +596 +222 +269 +52 +691 +373 +377 +976 +1664 +212 +258 +95 +264 +674 +977 +31 +687 +64 +505 +227 +234 +683 +672 +670 +47 +968 +680 +507 ew+675 +595 +51 +63 +48 +351 +1787 +974 +262 +40 +7 +250 +378 +239 +966 +221 +381 +248 +232 +65 +421 +386 +677 +252 +27 +34 +94 +290 +1869 +1758 +249 +597 +268 +46 +41 +963 +886 +7 +66 +228 +676 +1868 +216 +90 +7 +993 +1649 +688 +256 +380 rab+971 +598 +7 +678 +379 +58 +84 +1284 +1340 +681 +969 +967 +260 +263 Email Address line 1 Address line 2 Address line 3 City Postal Code Country Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, The Democratic Republic of The Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote D'ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and Mcdonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Republic of Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Existing Customer Info Contact Email Address Nature of the client Book publisher Documentary / Filmmaker Television showmaker Category Quantity Cost For Book Publishers Single 6,500 Pack of 5 22,000 Pack of 10 35,000 Pack of 20 55,000 Category Quantity Cost For Documentary / Filmmaker Single 20,000 Pack of 5 50,000 Pack of 10 80,000 Pack of 20 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality SD HD 4K Duration 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s Cost 20,000 30,000 40,000 60,000 80,000 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality Cost Duration SD 30s 20,000 30-90s 30,000 HD 30s 40,000 30-90s 60,000 4K 30s 80,000 30-90s 1,20,000 When you need it by Captcha Answer * Captcha Code 1 + 2 Submit Request