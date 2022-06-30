The best home delivery kitchens in Mumbai

The first half of 2022 gave us a slew of new cloud kitchens. Our food reviewer did all the tasting and has curated a list of the best, most diverse options to savour

Vietnamese summer rolls

Asian all the way

One of the first new cloud kitchens this year was Yakana, an Asian street food brand based in Mahim. Their menu covers street-food stalls of Thailand, Korea, Japan and Vietnam in a modern avatar. Founded by two young entrepreneurs, Anuja Shitut and Aviva Ashtamkar, their dishes will tempt you with truffle and cream cheese spring rolls, bacon okonomiyaki,

Bangkok-style chilli prawns with fried mantou buns, onigiri with mushroom and prawns alternatives and Vietnamese summer rolls.

Time Tuesday to Sunday; 12 pm to 3.30 pm, 7 pm to 11 pm

Log on to Swiggy; Zomato; direct delivery through Thrive

Call 8369251004

Delicious dum

After opening in Worli last year, Chembur got a taste of the dedicated dum pukht menu by Art of Dum last month. We recommend the slow-cooked dal makhani which is cooked for nearly 24 hours, the six-hour dum handi ka gosht and the chulhey ka dum murgh.

Time 12 pm to 4 pm; 6.30 pm to 12.30 am

Log on to Zomato; Swiggy; India.artofdum.com

Call 7303410001

Mexican on our mind

Naked burrito box

Shaan and Meghna Mehta launched The Mexican Box at Worli this month. Designed to give people the dining experience of a Mexican restaurant, they hit all the right notes. Now, they have a kitchen in Andheri too. The dishes include veg supreme nacho man, naked burrito box and house specials such as the fajita box and chimichangas.

At Worli and Andheri.

Time 12 pm to 10.30 pm

Log on to Thrive; Zomato; Swiggy

Call 8591084112

Salads, bowls and paninis

Korean tofu

To beat the heat this summer, Maiz Hospitality launched Harvest Salad Co, a cloud kitchen that offers a global menu with Vietnamese, Mexican and French flavours made using local produce. Some of the hits include avo crunch, which comes packed with lettuce, arugula, basil, ricotta cream drenched in a French vinaigrette, beets by dre that has Romaine lettuce, arugula, beetroot, hummus, feta and pepper cashews. The top seller is the Seoul salad doused with a hot gochujang dressing. If you’re a K-drama fan, dig into some Korean flavours with the Korean tofu bowl. The paninis are made with in-house multi-grain bread and meat-eaters can try grilled chicken panini which offers grilled chicken, bell peppers and basil with chipotle caesar mayo in handmade multi-grain bread.

Time 11 am to 11 pm

Log on to Swiggy; Zomato

Square and delicious

The duo of Anand Morwani (of Brewbot) and Rohan Mangaonkar (of Pack-a-Pav) have teamed up to serve Detroit-style square pizzas (above) . The base undergoes a 72-hour fermentation technique to form a whole-cheese crust with crispy edges. Some wacky combinations include Detroit red top with secret marinara sauce, house cheese blend, and marinara drizzle; galactic garden with spinach, caramelised onions, pickled red chilli and even a holy pepperoni with Italian pepperoni to choose from.

Time 12 pm to 3 am

Log on to rocketmanpizza.dotpe.in

More on the cloud

. Burger bites: Woodside Inn’s virtual Woodside Burger Shop offers 12 options and five sides. The stellar menu satisfies eclectic tastes for both vegetarians and non-vegetarians.

Time 12 pm to 11 pm

Log on to linktr.ee/WoodsideBurgerShop

. Slice of gold: Zorawar Kalra’s Slyce Pizza is a home delivery with a secret blend of three cheeses served in ultra-thin crust or the signature Slyce crust. The box has six complimentary condiments.

Time 11.30 am to 12 am

Log on to Swiggy; Zomato

Call 8433942803