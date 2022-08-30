Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Modak managed!

Looking for your fix of modaks? Here’s our curated guide to get your hands on the traditional and modern avatars of Bappa’s favourite snack

File Pic

FROM the traditional steamed variety to pan, chocolate and even cheesecake-inspired versions, modaks are the flavour of the festive season. With Bappa making his way into our lives tomorrow, get your fix of modaks or gift a box to your loved ones.

1) Modak meets mithai at this Byculla-based store’s Ganesh Chaturthi collection. Pick from chocolate fudge modak, puran poli modak or pista khubani modak. For those who prefer to stay traditional, they also offer ukadiche modak.

AT Bombay Sweet Shop, JAK Compound, Dadoji Konddeo Cross Lane, Byculla East.

LOG ON TO bombaysweetshop.com

2) Curated by founder and baker Palak Panchal, Patasa offers interesting twists to the traditional modak with flavours such as nawabi, comprising sugar-free dates and fig with roasted nuts, choco caramel that has chocolate peda with gooey caramel, and citrus, which offers almond modaks with orange filling.

LOG ON TO https://www.instagram.com/patasaofficial/

3) Teenage chocolate-maker Shivaali Bhandari has whipped up her usual artisanal modaks for those who like to experiment. Choose from pan-stuffed modak, gulkand modak, rasmalai modak, walnut brownie modak, oreo modak and more that Bhandari, who has Down Syndrome, hand-crafts herself.

LOG ON TO https://www.instagram.com/shivaalis.treats/

4) How much do you love modaks? Rubakes is calling upon modak lovers to cut its modak cake this festive season.

AT Rubakes, shop no. 13, ground floor, Daffodil CHS Ltd, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai.

LOG ON TO https://www.instagram.com/rubakes/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2YŵD

5) Get gourmet with these modaks that make for thoughtful gifts for your loved ones. The St Regis Mumbai with Marriott Bonvoy On Wheels has curated interesting options using ingredients from all over the world, such as slow-roasted nuts and organic jaggery with 24 karat gold, Iranian pistachio and Ghana milk modak, Madagascar vanilla with ras el hanout, Turkish coffee along with cacao, Kashmiri cashew and saffron, gram fudge and caramelised hazelnuts, praline-filled chocolate modak with hammer, among others.

CALL 8657522956

6) Put your health first with Yogisattva's limited-edition vegan, gluten-free and refined sugar-free modaks that include vegan coconut modak, vegan besan modak, vegan mawa saffron modak, vegan chocolate truffle modak, among other options.

LOG ON TO www.yogisattva.com

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal