Explore your love for all things Asian at this ongoing Thai pop-up in Mumbai

Explore a gamut of premium and authentic products from the South Asian country at this ongoing pop-up

Chef Rakhee Vaswani conducts a cooking session

Thailand — the Land of Smiles never fails to impress with its scenic beauty and warm hospitality. What’s even better, is their food that leans closer to the Indian palate. Going beyond the rice noodles, fish sauce and Thai curry paste, there is a whole world of ingredients and dishes in the Thai cuisine that we were lucky to sample at the launch of Thai Fiesta at Freshpik, which was introduced by Donnawit Poolsawat, consul-general of Royal Thai Consulate-General Mumbai, and Supatra Sawaengsri, executive director and consul commercial, Thai Trade Center Mumbai.

The Thailand Trust Mark kiosk

Over interesting conversations, cooking and plenty of tasting, chef Rakhee Vaswani introduced the audience to the magic that can be created with products that have the Thailand Trust Mark, a stamp of quality. “Thai flavours range from sweet to spicy to savoury and sour that we Indians are accustomed to, so it is fun to create recipes with rice stick, rice paper, sriracha, sweet chilli, tamarind and lemongrass,” says Vaswani who made avocado mousse on a rosy cracker, corn cones stuffed with red Thai curry and tom kha curry, Indo Thai bhel with rice crisps, rice paper rolls with Thai red curry sauce and crispy tofu with dipping sauce — all of which disappeared in seconds. For the first time in the city, there is a whole range of Thailand Trust Mark’s beauty and wellness products to be tried, tested and explored, too.

Till August 26; 5 pm to 7 pm

At Freshpik, Jio World Drive, Bandra Kurla Complex.

The Guide’s top ingredients picks

Crispy tofu satay

Crispy milk and butter toasts

Make this: Have it with good ol’ chai or use it as crumbs for marinated tofu for that added flavoured punch

Coconut panna cotta with mogu jelly

Freeze-dried fruits and yoghurt

Make this: Toppings, panna cotta, Thai bhel

Thai mousse crackers

Biscuits and bakery ingredients

Make this: Sev puri with Thai sauces; it’s a cut above the rest

Sticky mango rice mille-feuille

Fruit juice with nata de coco

Make this: Textured compôtes for panna cotta

