Grab a slice of East Indian culture at this Bandra market

An East Indian community-backed monthly market in Bandra aims to support small businesses and share their culture and cuisine with the city

A moment from a previous edition of the bazaar

It is true that you have to know an East Indian or have your ear pressed to the ground to know about happenings within the community — where to buy fugias from, where and when the next fest is, and which home kitchen enterprise makes the best handmade breads. So, while all might seem quiet on the outside as you cross St Andrew’s College in Bandra this Saturday, much beyond the gates and within the building, the atmosphere in the college’s cafeteria will be teeming with lively chatter and the aromas of every East Indian dish you can think of. There might even be traditional music if someone decides to pick up a ghumat, an earthenware percussion instrument. This is the East Indian Bazaar, an initiative by Mobai Gaothan Panchayat (MGP), a monthly market that comes alive in various places across the city.

The bazaar has been held for the last five years on the second Saturday of every month with exceptions during the pandemic due to lockdowns and restrictions. It was conceived with the idea of supporting small businesses within the community that sell high quality products, but fall short on marketing to access a larger audience. Alphi D’Souza, mahapanchayat at MGP, shares, “It is and has always been a meeting point for sellers and buyers, and to everyone wanting to experience our culture and food from over 25 stalls.” Alongside popular East Indian dishes like potato chops, fugias and pan rolls, we are told that the market will also comprise enterprises selling lugras which are traditional sarees, East Indian shirts, recipe books, jewellery, and other accessories made by folks within the community. There will also be a limited supply of ghumats.

Alphi D’Souza

With a view to reviving local village markets, the bazaar opens its doors to share the culture of East Indians. Sandra D’Silva and her son, Royston, owners of D’Silva Caterers serve classics such as sorpotel and chicken moilee. Zita and Finian Lopez, owners of Zita’s Kitchen and residents of Vakola, have been a regular fixture at every bazaar. For this edition and by popular request, Zita, 57, will be selling chicken khudi, a thick curry made with roasted coconut and her own blend of traditional bottle masala. Her specialty blend is also for sale among other dishes. She shares, “I have had this business since 1991, and I have been selling my food at MGP’s bazaar since 2016. They have been very helpful and I am grateful to have furthered my business with their support.”

Stepping into the bazaar might be like stepping into a relatively undiscovered part of the city — one of its best-kept secrets inhabited by a community that celebrates its culture loudly with much gusto. Ironic, isn’t it?

On July 9; 5 pm to 9.30 pm

At Cafeteria, St Andrew’s College, Bandra West.

Free