Life of pies: Here's our guide to some of the best pies in Mumbai

The baked dish is synonymous with Thanksgiving celebrations in the USA and Canada, among other countries. From Bengali shingara to good ol’ pumpkin variants, here’s our guide to some of the best pies in the city

Burrata with heirloom tomatoes and pesto sponge

Serving up nostalgia

Mini poori aloo pie

Pies are a wonderful carrier of culinary ideas, food memories and playful innovation for Rajat Mendhi who runs Bombay Picnics. Take for instance his Bournvita milk pie (Rs 800), which packs childhood nostalgia in every bite. “My mother used to make a treat of white bread, topped with malai and sprinkled with sugar, which a lot of us have grown up on. She gave it a twist by adding Bournvita on top and it was comfort food for me. I wanted to recreate that feeling,” recalls Mendhi.

Bournvita milk pie

Having grown up gorging on ghee-laden shingaras (the Bengali cousin of samosa) at his cousins’ place in Jamshedpur, Mendhi baked those memories into a spicy Bengali shingara pie (Rs 380 for mini; Rs 1,600 for large), stuffed with aloor torkari or sabzi, peanuts and coconut in a buttery, flaky crust. “We also make a pie of caramelised mutton or chicken (Rs 490 for mini; Rs 2,200 for large), shallots, mushrooms in a red wine and brandy sauce, inspired by the puffs of Bandra bakeries. There’s also a poori aloo pie (Rs 380), with a peanut-only jhal muri, in a flaky luchi pie crust. It’s spicy, mustard-y and nutty,” he shares.

LOG ON TO @bombaypicnic

Apple of her pie

Thanks to her hotelier parents, home chef Rohini Bhowmick, who runs Spices and Friends, has had access to some of the best confectionery. Bhowmick, who has a soft spot for bakes, realised that not many bakers make apple pies in Mumbai. “And the few that are made, either have an overpowering taste of cinnamon or are too mushy, or the pastry is too soggy and pasty,” shares Bhowmick who tasked herself with rolling out apple pies (Rs 150). In the past nine months, she has sold over 700 pieces. “Making an apple pie is a true test of patience. I make the pastry dough from scratch with flour, sugar and butter. It’s rested, rolled out at intervals and put in moulds. The filling is made with high-quality gala apples which add a crunch. There’s butter, caramel, a hint of cinnamon with some lemon to lend tartness,” she adds.

LOG ON TO @spicesandfriends

CALL 9920260653

Goa calling

Goan chorizo and potato pie

Baker Rachelle Andrade’s Goan chorizo and potato pie (Rs 378) from TwentySeven Bakehouse is the answer to your Goa and pie cravings. It features the salty Goan sausage, topped with shaved slices of roast potato. The bakery also offers a roasted tomato and basil pesto tart (Rs 185), and a spinach and mushroom pie (Rs 248) that is elevated by the addition of pumpkin.

AT Unit 27, Shree Laxmi Woollen Mills, Shakti Mills Lane, Mahalakshmi.

LOG ON TO thrivenow.in

A holiday favourite

Signature pecan pie

Chef Rahul Remedios, pastry chef at Passcode Hospitality, has whipped up a traditional favourite — the pecan pie (Rs 625 onwards) for the occasion at Saz American Brasserie, BKC, and Saz Café, Lower Parel. The signature pecan pie is packed with toasted pecan nuts, chocolate ganache, salted caramel and pumpkin vanilla anglaise. “It’s one of my personal favourite combinations. It’s not a traditional recipe, but my take on the flavours I love. We added pumpkin vanilla crème anglaise, which is velvety,” he adds.

TILL December 1

AT Saz American Brasserie, Jio World Drive Mall, BKC; Saz Café, NRK House, Lower Parel.

CALL 9920056686

Slice of Italy

Crostatines

Those who like their pies mini, Bandra-based pastificio Cacio e Pepe bakes Italian-style rustic pies or crostatines (Rs 450) that are made in a variety of fillings — lemon curd, spiced apple or a traditional ricotta and homemade seasonal fruit jam filling.

LOG ON TO cacioepepe.in

Take the classic route

Shepherd’s pie

A discussion on pies is incomplete without the mention of shepherd’s pie. Café Dú Patraó’s, a delivery kitchen known for its spin on Goan fare, doles out their take on the classic delicacy (Rs 249). Suneet Kirtikar, co-founder, shares that one version comprises minced meat, while the other one features a whole chicken steak inside. “The first one is basically a basil chicken mince with vegetables and a few spices and herbs. It’s layered with mashed potato that is infused with crushed garlic. We use eggs to puff it up,” he adds.

CALL 9820189482

Thankful for butternut

Butternut squash pie

Instead of the usual pumpkin pie, executive chef at Slink & Bardot, AliAkbar Baldiwala, is serving up a butternut squash pie for Thanksgiving. A part of their special holiday feast, the pie sits on a traditional shortcrust base. “Using butternut squash is key here as it’s much tastier than the local variety of pumpkin. It’s also in season. Butternut squash has a lovely sweet flavour; the key here is to add different notes to the sweetness which comes from the smores, with a hint of charred flavour. The salted caramel adds a nutty sweetness,” he explains. Also available on their menu are roasted turkey, honey-glazed ham leg, cacio e pepe orzo with mushroom, walnuts and goat cheese, and more, paired with a range of cocktails and live jazz music.

ON Today; 6 pm onwards

AT Thad-ani House, Worli.

CALL 93269-65643

COST Rs 2,999 onwards for adults; Rs 999 for children under 12

Try These Menus

. This Spanish-Mexican restaurant is doing their bit to ring in Thanksgiving with their extensive menu that consists of salads, appetizers, mains, and their refreshing cocktails.

TILL November 27

AT Poco Loco, Khar.

. At this French restaurant in central Mumbai, try a special four-course meal comprising burrata with heirloom tomatoes and pesto sponge, sourdough brie bake, apple’s egg in a nest and more, accompanied by a wide range of wines.

TILL November 30

AT Café Noir, Lower Parel.

