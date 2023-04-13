Head to an exquisite fine dining experience with your furry friends this weekend

Sit down with your pet for a delectable culinary spread to give your dog the experience of an indulgent meal

Two canines enjoy a feast

While boomers dedicate their weekends to children, and Gen Z to house plants, millennials, the most likely pet parents, can opt for an exquisite fine dining experience to share with their fur babies. This weekend will witness the first edition of Bone Appétit, a four-course sit-down dinner for dogs and their ‘hooman’ parents at a venue in Powai.

Fresh sardines

The specially curated menu is filled with more than just doggy treats. The event promises to give your canine a five-star culinary experience with turkey côtelettes, complete with cranberry nuggets on coconut oil-spritzed shavings of sweet potatoes, carrots, and baby zucchini. Next up is The Ultimate Grin Bowl with the choicest vegetables, chicken tenders, fresh sardines, eggs, honey, toasted nori, and watermelon popsicles. The main course does not fail to excite the taste buds — of your pet, of course. It will be a doggizza made with chicken breast and livers, bone broth, eggs, a selection of vegetables, and young cheddar.

Watermelon popsicles. Representation pics

With locally sourced and organic ingredients, the meal promises to be nutritious. “Each ingredient has been carefully selected keeping in mind the dogs’ allergies, preferences, and their health. We have chosen fresh ingredients that are good for their coat, boost energy, and can be easily digested,” says Bjorn Fernandes, a senior representative from The Westin Mumbai Powai Lake and Lakeside Chalet – Marriott Executive Apartments. Rest assured, your doggies and their health are in good hands.

To complement the woofers’ meal, The Hoomans Menu, at this canine-themed event, is not one to be overlooked. Expect vung tau rolls or baby Vietnamese rolls with nuoc cham sauce and a choice of buttered crab meat; apple head ensalada comprising coeur de palmier, Granny Smith apple, orange soused onions, baby arugula, and maple nappe with or without pan-seared prawns; Blenheim risotto with goat cheese, a parmesan crisp, and grilled asparagus. You can opt for thyme-scented chicken to go with it. And to end on a sweet note, Drools-misu — a fun take on tiramisu, with mascarpone cremeux, Alphonso mangoes, strawberry gelee, dark chocolate and a Kahlua financier. With full bellies, you and your pet can explore the selfie station to lock in the memories, play games and other surprise activities planned including a welcome hamper doggy bag.

On April 15 and 16, 6 pm onwards

At The Westin Mumbai, Powai Lake. log on to @marriottexecutiveapartmentsmum

Cost Rs 5,000 (plus taxes, for two people and one dog)

Call 66927777