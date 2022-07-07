This Maharashtrian dish is the ultimate comfort food

Toss thinly sliced potatoes in oil, spice it with haldi, red chili powder, asafoetida, and salt. Add some chopped coriander to enhance the flavour and enjoy it with chapati, dal-chawal or khichdi

Pic Courtesy/Thespicycafe

Slices of joy

If you ask this writer about her comfort food, batatyachya kachrya (thin potato slices) is what she would reply. Having grown up in a Maharashtrian household, this sabzi is comfort food shared at its homely best. It is that rare dish that finds agreement across the family when mum runs out of ideas for a meal. Toss thinly sliced potatoes in oil, spice it with haldi, red chili powder, asafoetida, and salt. Add some chopped coriander to enhance the flavour and enjoy it with chapati, dal-chawal or khichdi.