The moreish corner

A Bengaluru-based café recently opened an outpost in Bandra, and we’ve scooped out the best stuff for you to try

Smoor delicious salad bowl

Is it a chocolate store? A coffee shop? Or, a dessert cafe? It’s all three in one. That’s what we realise when we drop by the Bandra outpost of Smoor Cafe. Originally from Bengaluru, the cafe and chocolate store offers a savoury section, smoothies and also a hot and cold chocolate section, along with desserts on the menu. Inside, a couverture chocolate station flaunts bite-sized bon bons, as well as bar selections.

Bon bons and Belgium chocolate 70 per cent

The Smoor delicious salad bowl (Rs 460) comes packed with lettuce, olives, sun-dried tomatoes, pomegranate, cucumber, onions, corn, orange and cherry tomatoes. It also has pumpkin seeds and a mustard dressing. We like it for its simple fix, and it doesn’t go overboard on the dressing.

The cafe has an inviting charm

You can judge a bakery by its bread. The croissant pesto veg sandwich (Rs 290) is well-layered and crisp with its coating. It is a tad too decadent at the base, but we love the filling of grilled veggies zucchini and bell peppers on a slathering of green basil pesto.

Chocolate sesame mousse; (right) tempura prawn sushi

Sushi on a cafe menu? We are surprised as well. Tempura prawn sushi (Rs 595) is the surprise dish, with a perfect roll, the rice gave a full bite and the filling was crispy prawn tempura. Even Asian restaurants miss the mark, but we are impressed with this version. We opt for the cold version of Belgium chocolate 70 per cent (Rs 310). The consistency is luscious, and leaves a lasting impression on our palates. The bitter-to-sweet ratio is well-balanced. It amply satisfies our sweet tooth, even while ensuring our bitter cravings are addressed. We also recommend the avocado and date smoothie (Rs 310), which has the natural sweetness of dates. The shake feels like a chilled companion in a glass.

Croissant pesto veg sandwich

From the chocolates section, we try a few bon bons. For Alphonso mango fans, the mango truffle (Rs 95 per piece) is a ras bomb in the mouth, while chai lovers are in for a kadak treat. The Assam chai (Rs 95 per piece) doesn’t hit the right notes, while the chocolate orange never misses the mark. But we wish the chocolate texture was smoother. The chocolate sesame mousse (Rs 375) impresses us more than the bon bons, which come on a biscuit base. On that base, sits a decadent chocolate mousse covered in a sesame whipped coating.

With free Wi-fi and a versatile menu, we feel the location is perfect for mid-week meetings, quick bites and relaxed indulgences.

Smoor Cafe

At Pearl Haven Apartments, shop no 8, ground floor, Chapel Road, St Sebastian Colony, Bandra West.

From 11 am to 11 pm

Call 08822201202

