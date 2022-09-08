Breaking News
What's new on the menu?

Updated on: 08 September,2022 06:49 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Sukanya Datta | sukanya.datta@mid-day.com

From ramen bowls to healthy pastas, Mumbai restaurants are whipping up a host of offerings with new menus

What’s new on the menu?

Confitt chicken ravioli at Loci and Toot


Health is wealth


Grab a spot at this pretty café and bar to get a taste of their new menu which showcases a healthy mix of vegetarian, non-vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free dishes. Indulge in quinoa and chickpea falafel, a hummus platter or pan-seared avocado chicken skewers, or take your pick from a range of fresh handmade pastas and risottos, and finish off with the vegan date and maple cake with toffee sauce, warm carrot cake topped with cream cheese, or a classic tiramisu.

AT Loci and Toot, Shop No 2, Shangrila Vaibhav, Building, 14th road, Khar West.


TIME 11 am to 12 am

CALL 9004147787


Sunday fun-day

Who doesn’t love a lazy Sunday brunch? Head to this restaurant and sign up for their Sunday brunch which will offer chicken kheema with sunny side up, devilled eggs, tomato basil soup, buttermilk pancakes, paneer salli roll, butter garlic prawns, stroganoff chicken, chicken lasagna, classic waffle and more with cocktails, sangria and draught beer to wash it down.

AT Le Café, 1st floor, Hotel Jewel of Chembur, 1st Road, opposite BMC office, Chembur.

TIME 12 pm to 4 pm

CALL 67099977


Slurp away

If the drippy weather has got you craving ramen, this Japanese restaurant has just introduced some wholesome ramen bowls. Choose from chung fung and ramen, vegetable ramen, chicken shio ramen and pork char sui goma ramen. 

AT Taki Taki, World Crest, Unit no.1A & 1B, Lodha, Upper Worli, Lower Parel. 

CALL 7400491480


Call of the East

Dig into the flavours of the Orient at this pan-Asian restaurant at a five-star. Their new menu promises signatures such as chiu chow kothe, hon shimeji shiitake dumpling, Singapore chilli crab, steamed pork chilli wonton, unagi nigiri, lavender baked Alaska, wasabi brulé, and more. Pair your bites with a medley of cocktails such as eastside, ginza spritz and hibiscus glory, among others.

AT Dashanzi, JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu. 

TIME Tuesday to Friday from 7.30 pm to 1 pm; Saturday and Sunday from 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm and 7.30 pm to 1 pm

CALL 9004616506 


When taco meets tequila

Tacos and tequila is a genius combination to rid yourself of work blues. Head to this Bandra space for their taco and tequila menu. Opt for baja avocado taco, ajillo shimeji, king button mushroom taco, grilled red snapper taco, or barbacoa lamb taco, among other options. Drink up with tequila-based margarita options like Milana margarita, green forest margarita, or beneath heaven.

AT Binge by Bastian, Sant Kutir Apartments, Opposite Coffee by Di Bella, Khar West.

TIME Tuesdays to Sundays, from 5 pm to 1 am 

CALL 50333555

