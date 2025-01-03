With their new titles, a Pune-based indie book publisher is shining a light on why it’s important to care for our animal friends from a young age

Illustrations from My Nest is the Best. Illustration courtesy/Sushama Durve; Kalpavriksh

Listen to this article These books aim to teach kids about nature, environment and wildlife conservation x 00:00

In 1979, Kalpavriksh was established as a result of a student-led campaign for the protection of Delhi’s Ridge Forest. Since then, the Pune-based non-profit organisation has worked consistently towards environmental research, advocacy, education, on-ground support to communities, and national and international environmental policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

More recently, the team began publishing books for kids between the ages of six and 14 years on nature, environment, and wildlife conservation. The early titles came out of locale-specific education programmes conducted by the organisation. “We interact with communities in remote regions like Ladakh and Kutch to bring out material that is relevant to their surroundings, their wildlife and ecosystems,” shares Tanya Majmudar, who oversees the publications. Since around 2015, their publishing efforts have been more focused.



An illustration from Ila, My Wild Mongoose Friend. Illustration courtesy Ambika Karandikar

“We have a large network of people we know who work on the ground, including environmental researchers and community members. We work with them to bring out stories of conservation efforts and real environmental issues for the larger audience. We also put out a call for manuscripts, so even established children’s authors send us manuscripts for books.” Here are three exciting new titles from the environment-conscious indie publisher to check out:

My Nest is the Best

Niyatee Sharma introduces children to the vast universe of birds by narrating how different birds build their nests. Readers will learn about tailorbirds, kites, kingfishers, lapwings, and the great hornbill, among others. Many of this birds in the book can be spotted in Mumbai, such as the Greater Flamingo and the Sarus Crane. Alongside the poems are pieces of further information about nest-building processes that parents can share with their children. It’s a good format for those indulging in assisted reading. The illustrations by Sushama Durve help the reader identify the birds through their features.



A panel from What Am I Good At? illustration courtesy/Sunaina Coelho

What Am I Good At?

A baby eagle wonders what it will be good at once it grows up. It looks at the world around, watches its parents carry food to the nest, and encounters other animals like an elephant, a sloth bear, an otter, a barking deer, etc., who share what they do best. Rahul Pradhan’s words, accompanied by Sunaina Coelho’s delightful illustrations, meditate on the anxiety of the young animals in their early stages through rhymes. It is a joyful read for young readers.



Tanya Majmudar

Ila, My Wild Mongoose Friend

Written by Abhisheka Krishnagopal, with stunning illustrations by Ambika Karandikar, the book traces the journey of an Indian grey mongoose named Ila — from being rescued to being cared for and readied for life in her natural habitat. Through the narrator, a young college student, we sneak a peek into the working of a rehabilitation centre for small animals. Young readers who love animals, have rescued, or are caretakers, will find the book particularly heartwarming in its ability to explore the relationship between the volunteer-caregiver and the rescued mongoose.

Available: kalpavriksh.org