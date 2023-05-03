From food to customer service, here’s our honest review of a new eatery in Mahim

Mahim’s new eatery gives us an eclectic menu of poies and paos with a few hits and misses

Curry crumb chicken strips

Goan or not, everybody has a Goan side to them. It takes classics like Remo Fernandes’ Ya ya maya ya, and some poie to unleash it. So when we come across Poie And Pao in Mahim, we hurry to grab a bite of the sun-soaked state in Mumbai. The delivery-only venture is by the folks behind Goa Portuguesa. At first glance, the menu has a wide range for vegetarians and non-vegetarians. They offer five types of filling — vindaloo, xacuti, cafreal, Kolhapuri and Chettinad — each available with a mixed vegetable patty or chicken, and stuffed in a poie or pao.



The food comes packed in a box where the chips are sealed separately

You can order online or call the outlet directly and they’ll send your order via a delivery service. We choose the latter. Plus points for their customer service; ask for Craig, and he’ll take care of the rest. The food holds well in a box. We first try the poie; the bread is soft and not bland. We move to the veg paos — cafreal and Chettinad (both Rs 135). They’re not too spicy; however, they’re packed with the masala that overpowers the veg patty. If you prefer a heady spice kick, try the chicken Kolhapuri (Rs 145 in pao).

But this too has more masala than chicken. While the flavours are all-Goan, the masala overload is a killjoy that plays out even with the chorizo poie. Every poie and pao comes topped with sour cream, a much-needed addition, and house potato chips served in a sealed pack. A serving of the cream on the side would definitely make the meal better if not counter the excessive spice hit. The chips are fresh, crisp and salted to perfection.



Chorizo poie, Chettinad, Kolhapuri and cafreal paos with house potato chips

The side of curry crumbed chicken strips (Rs 155 for four pieces) wins our vote. The coating includes spices and curry leaves — a game-changer, while the chicken is tender. It comes with salsa-ey sauce on the side. For dessert, the serradura (Rs 85) served in a small cup doesn’t inspire our taste buds. We’re unsure if the flavour of the condensed milk is too concealed or if we’re eating only whipped cream. We get a complimentary chocolate mousse (Rs 80) that tastes synthetic while the kokum mint cooler (Rs 65) which is sweet, tangy, and blends well with our meal.

Poie And Pao is good for a quick meal, but the prices don’t impress. We’ll give this place another dekko only if they reduce the masala quotient and balance it with the chicken and vegetarian patty portions.

Poie and Pao

On: Swiggy and Zomato; 12 pm to 11 pm

At: TH Kataria Marg, next to New Hinduja Hospital, Mahim West

Log on to: @poie_and_pao