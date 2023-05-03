Meet, connect and exchange ideas with artists over coffee in Mumbai’s Khar

Sign up for an event at a Khar venue that gives you an opportunity to exchange ideas and experiences with talented artistes and performers over coffee

A moment from a previous event

We Indians are a chatty bunch. And often, we can find solutions to all our problems over a hot cup of coffee and a lot of dialogue and debate. It helps if the person we’re confiding in is a source of inspiration. Companion — a platform that connects people with artistes for exchange of ideas — has tied up with Khar-based restaurant Sante Spa Cuisine for an event called Coffee with a Companion. Influential artistes from different fields of music, acting and comedy, will connect with members or patrons over coffee.



Kenisha Awasthi and Bhawsheel Sahni. Pic Courtesy/Instagram

Parth Kashikar, founder of Companion, has spent five years in Australia as a compassion care worker. If people can be lonely even in one of the happiest countries [Australia] of the world, he felt that Indians can’t be an exception. But, the same treatment of loneliness cannot be applied to a country that is currently paying heed to basic requirements like food and shelter. Not everyone is willing to turn to therapy or compassion care workers. Although, there is something that Indians will not think twice before spending on — the entertainment industry, Kashikar adds. “Sometimes, all people wish to do is talk.

There are some who want to talk about the same break-up story over a hundred times. It makes them feel at ease. Not all will go to a psychiatrist for that,” he notes. At a Coffee with a Companion meet, members can choose their companion. They can discuss personal issues and experiences. This event provides a safe space for socialisation and learning. Artistes Kenisha Awasthi and Bhawsheel Sahni are expected to attend the meet.

On: May 6; 5pm onwards

At: Sante Spa Cuisine, Khar West.

Log on to: insider.in