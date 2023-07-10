Breaking News
Updated on: 10 July,2023 07:32 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Guide Team |

This month-long burger and beer festival opens the door to street flavours from around the globe

Coxinha carnival burger

Dig into a variety of street cuisines of the world at this beer and burger festival in Mumbai
If you love nothing more than spending the weekend with a burger and a glass of chilled beer, Woodside Inn’s Beer and Burger festival is for you. This year, the menu explores a variety of street cuisine from across the world — from the seafood-based Saigon Kick from Vietnam to the Coxinha Carnival inspired by Brazilian spices.


These dishes will be accompanied by six specially crafted beers including brewed millet ale and carbonated pale ale. Pankil Shah, director and co-founder, Neighbourhood Hospitality, Woodside Inn, shares, “We have also planned a range of fun events — from a bar night with DJ Zohanne to a performance by ONEmpire band. The icing on the cake is our Goila’s gully special burger by chef Saransh Goila who will also serve some delicious cocktails at the festival.”               


Till August 4; 12 pm to 11.30 pm 
At Woodside Inn; Bandra, Colaba and Andheri outlets. 
Call 8451957787 (Bandra); 7718900099 (Colaba); 8898192961 (Andheri)


