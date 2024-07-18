Breaking News
Exclusive | Mumbai: More trees might be saved at Malabar Hill
Mumbai: Old banyan tree uprooted in Kandivali amid heavy rains
Maharashtra: New tourism policy to bring in Rs 1L cr investment, create jobs
Mumbai: Four booked for duping investors of Rs 6.57 cr in gold investment scheme
Mumbai: Man held for sodomising 7-year-old boy in Navi Mumbai
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > Must try chai spots to make the most of monsoon in Mumbai

Must-try chai spots to make the most of monsoon in Mumbai

Updated on: 19 July,2024 08:40 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Priyanka Gohil | Priyanka.Gohil@mid-day.com

Top

There’s nothing like sipping on piping hot tea in the monsoon. Pick from our tried-and-tested curation of fun versions without getting your feet wet

Must-try chai spots to make the most of monsoon in Mumbai

Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
Must-try chai spots to make the most of monsoon in Mumbai
x
00:00

Floral delights


Hibiscus oolong teaHibiscus oolong tea


Experience the hibiscus oolong tea and other oolong teas are partially oxidised, giving them a unique flavour profile ranging from floral and fruity to woody and roasted. They also offer herbal oolong tea, chamomile flower oolong tea and holy detox tea.


AT Chaai Centre Café & Co-working, Shop No-14, Mayuresh Cosmos, Sector 11, CBD Belapur, Navi Mumbai. 
TIME 11.30 am to 11.30 pm 
CALL 8433766785
COST Rs 155

Specially good

Specially good

Indulge in the special in-house masala chai called chai me-up that is brewed with a flavour of lemongrass.

AT Chai Me Up, Manda Shopping, Hiranandani Meadows, 6, Upper Delta Ave, Manpada, Thane West, Thane.
TIME 9 am to 12 am
LOG ON TO magicpin.in
COST Rs 160 (serves 2)

Exotic all the way

Exotic all the way

From refreshing green tea flavours to exotic chai blends such as jaggery and kesar, this cafe offers a kaleidoscope of tea experiences to choose from. Butterfly blue pea tea is known for its vivid blue hue and subtle floral notes.

AT The Chai Fusion, IC Colony, Borivali West. 
TIME 8.30 pm to 11 pm 
CALL 9930417928
LOG ON TO thechaifusion.com
COST Rs 150

Alive and kicking

Alive and kicking

Ginger green tea is a refreshing yet zesty pick combining the earthy and warm ginger with grassy notes of green tea. Perfect to start your day or for a rejuvenating pick-me-up in the afternoon.

At Era 77, Plot no 29 Panchsheel Building, Vidya Bhavan Road, Ghatkopar East. 
TIME 11 am to 11:30 pm 
CALL 96191 22144
COST Rs 250 

It’s a classic

It’s a classic

For a classic traditional chai, enjoy the freshly brewed Wagh Bakri classic chai at their curated tea lounges across the city.

AT Wagh Bakri Tea Lounge, multiple locations
TIME 9 am to 10 pm
CALL 7304975650 (Kandivali West) 
COST Rs 99 onwards

Bliss and bountiful

Bliss and bountiful

Blended in small micro-batches with the freshest ingredients, the blenders at Sancha Tea awaken your senses with this blend of green tea with pure lavender flowers and soothing mint leaves. You can try and taste teas from this tea boutique, they offer a variety such as oolong teas, global teas, and herbal teas to choose from.

AT Sancha Tea Boutique, multiple locations (Bandra West; Kala Ghoda) TIME 10.30 am to 9 pm, 11 am to 8 pm (Monday and Tuesday)
CALL 9818106932
LOG ON TO sanchatea.com 
COST Rs 350

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

things to do in mumbai mumbai guide mumbai food indian food Food

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK