There’s nothing like sipping on piping hot tea in the monsoon. Pick from our tried-and-tested curation of fun versions without getting your feet wet

Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Must-try chai spots to make the most of monsoon in Mumbai x 00:00

Floral delights

Hibiscus oolong tea

Experience the hibiscus oolong tea and other oolong teas are partially oxidised, giving them a unique flavour profile ranging from floral and fruity to woody and roasted. They also offer herbal oolong tea, chamomile flower oolong tea and holy detox tea.

AT Chaai Centre Café & Co-working, Shop No-14, Mayuresh Cosmos, Sector 11, CBD Belapur, Navi Mumbai.

TIME 11.30 am to 11.30 pm

CALL 8433766785

COST Rs 155

Specially good

Indulge in the special in-house masala chai called chai me-up that is brewed with a flavour of lemongrass.

AT Chai Me Up, Manda Shopping, Hiranandani Meadows, 6, Upper Delta Ave, Manpada, Thane West, Thane.

TIME 9 am to 12 am

LOG ON TO magicpin.in

COST Rs 160 (serves 2)

Exotic all the way

From refreshing green tea flavours to exotic chai blends such as jaggery and kesar, this cafe offers a kaleidoscope of tea experiences to choose from. Butterfly blue pea tea is known for its vivid blue hue and subtle floral notes.

AT The Chai Fusion, IC Colony, Borivali West.

TIME 8.30 pm to 11 pm

CALL 9930417928

LOG ON TO thechaifusion.com

COST Rs 150

Alive and kicking

Ginger green tea is a refreshing yet zesty pick combining the earthy and warm ginger with grassy notes of green tea. Perfect to start your day or for a rejuvenating pick-me-up in the afternoon.

At Era 77, Plot no 29 Panchsheel Building, Vidya Bhavan Road, Ghatkopar East.

TIME 11 am to 11:30 pm

CALL 96191 22144

COST Rs 250

It’s a classic

For a classic traditional chai, enjoy the freshly brewed Wagh Bakri classic chai at their curated tea lounges across the city.

AT Wagh Bakri Tea Lounge, multiple locations

TIME 9 am to 10 pm

CALL 7304975650 (Kandivali West)

COST Rs 99 onwards

Bliss and bountiful

Blended in small micro-batches with the freshest ingredients, the blenders at Sancha Tea awaken your senses with this blend of green tea with pure lavender flowers and soothing mint leaves. You can try and taste teas from this tea boutique, they offer a variety such as oolong teas, global teas, and herbal teas to choose from.

AT Sancha Tea Boutique, multiple locations (Bandra West; Kala Ghoda) TIME 10.30 am to 9 pm, 11 am to 8 pm (Monday and Tuesday)

CALL 9818106932

LOG ON TO sanchatea.com

COST Rs 350