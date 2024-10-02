Oktoberfest is here, and so we’ve hand-picked the best places to enjoy menus that celebrate this annual German celebration

Pics courtesy/Instagram

Listen to this article Celebrate Oktoberfest with these special menus in Mumbai x 00:00

Best of Bavaria

This exclusive Oktoberfest menu includes traditional Bavarian pretzels, classic beer in a 1-litre stein, and colaweizen, a unique concoction of cola and wheat beer.

TILL October 31; 10 am to 1 am

AT The Berliner Bar, Kabra Metro One, Andheri West.

LOG ON TO theberliner.dotpe.in

It’s a classic

Check out some of the best German fare, from chicken schnitzel and pork bratwurst, to classic hot dogs and drinks like the signature big bang (Belgian tripel), and bester (amber lager).

AT Independence Brewing Company, Central Avenue, Powai.

LOG ON TO @indebrewco

CALL 9156992337

Game on

Participate in Stein-holding contests, giant Jenga, beer pong, and enjoy a fresh curation of brews, Bavarian cuisine and retro music.

TILL October 31; 6 pm to 1 am

AT Four Points by Sheraton, Sector 30A, Vashi.

CALL 8879788845 (for queries and reservations)

Traditional fare

This menu includes staples like the German potato and leek soup, borscht (German meat stew), sausages served with sauerkraut, roasted autumn vegetables, and a wide range of draft beer pitchers and beer buckets to choose from.

TILL October 6; 7 pm to 11.45 pm (food), 4 pm to 1.15 am (beverages)

AT Mostly Grills Rooftop, Vile Parle East.

CALL 9169166789

Knots and beer

The menu will offer patrons crispy pretzel knots, mini brochettes, and a variety of German beers and lively ambience and music.

TILL October 6; 12 pm to 12 am

AT Woodside Inn, Pali Hill, Bandra West; MHADA Colony, Andheri West; Colaba Causeway.

CALL 7968158311 (Andheri)

