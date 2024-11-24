With the festival just a month away, now’s the time to rekindle the charm of sending a physical greeting card for a change. Check out our list of brick-and-mortar stores across the city as well as online platforms

The city offers a mix of innovative and traditional Christmas cards for festive gifting. Representation pic

Let's post a Christmas card? Check out these stores in Mumbai and online to pick your favourite

Physical stores

. From festive greetings to custom keepsakes, this shop has been spreading holiday cheer for five decades. They offer a wide range of options, from Christmas designs featuring Santa and his elves to Christmas cards featuring the Nativity scene with a variety of different embellishments inside some. Cards with custom text are also available for orders of minimum 50 cards, while photo personalisation begins at minimum of 100 cards.

AT Satyam Collection, Chheda Sadan Building, Churchgate.

TIME 9.30 am to 8 pm (Monday to Saturday)

CALL 242138800

COST Rs 30 onwards

. A craft shop brings back the charm of old-school Christmas cards with sacred illustrations and blessings. Sold in as single-buy cards as well as in packs of five with vintage floral envelopes, these cards are perfect gifts for spreading festive cheer to your loved ones.

AT Itsy Bitsy, Korum Mall, Mangal Pandey Road, off Eastern Express Highway, Thane West.

TIME 10.30 am to 9.30 pm

CALL 6366951536

COST Rs 50 onwards

. Head here for Christmas-themed cards in the classic red, green and gold shades. They also sell Christmas décor and festive merchandise.

AT Satyam Gallery, Lakhamsi Napoo Road, Matunga Railway Colony, Matunga East.

TIME 10 am to 9 pm

CALL 9321489062

COST Rs 60 onwards

. This has been a go-to gifting haunt for years, offering over 50 unique card designs, including pop-up cards and Christmas tree-themed styles, it’s a treasure trove for Christmas shopping.

AT Archies Gallery, Natasha Shopping Centre, Hill Road

Bandra West.

TIME 10.30 am to 9.30 pm

CALL 9820797337

COST Rs 50 onwards

. This veritable goldmine offers a wide range of cards designed to capture the festive spirit. Choose from 12 different types of prints and traditional motifs to a

variety of card sizes with options available across price ranges.

AT St Paul Book And Art Centre, St Paul Media Complex, Duruelo Convent School, Bandra West.

TIME 9 am to 7 pm (Monday to Saturday); 9.30 am to 7 pm (Sunday)

CALL 226407127

COST Rs 12 onwards

Take the e-route

. With an eclectic range of hand painted and illustrated Christmas cards which have been digitised for the perfect wish, this platform has cracked the code of Christmas warmth. They offer regular and express deliveries pan-India.

LOG ON TO @skyforapalette on Instagram

COST Rs 125 onwards

. From classic Christmas designs to quirky and cute Santa cards, they offer an affordable and festive range of greeting cards for everyone.

LOG ON TO thepeppystore.in

COST Rs 100 onwards

. Switch to sustainable gifting options this Christmas with these seed-based cards and envelopes made with 100% post-consumer waste cotton. These greetings are available in the form of single-buy cards as well as sets.

LOG ON TO plantables.store

COST Rs 149 onwards

. With Christmas postcards in sets of five, a special secret Santa card with a hidden surprise, and even a light-up card, this e-store is sure to add a touch of magic to your holiday greetings.

LOG ON TO oyehappy.com

COST Rs 200 onwards