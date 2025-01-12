Breaking News
Mid-Day Investigation | From factory to feet: Tracing the journey of fake sneakers
Mumbai: What is behind Shivaji Park dust nuisance?
The foreigners behind Torres scam
Mumbai: Cops bust fake currency racket; four arrested
Mumbai: Dust suction vans to be introduced across wards
shot-button
Podcast Banner Podcast Banner
Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > Chubby Checkers The Twist anniversary Heres how you can master the dance form in Mumbai

Chubby Checker's 'The Twist' anniversary: Here's how you can master the dance form in Mumbai

Updated on: 13 January,2025 07:50 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Evita Roche | theguide@mid-day.com

Top

Today marks 63 years since the release of The Twist by Chubby Checker that went on to popularise this dance form. Here’s how you can master it on the dance floor

Chubby Checker's 'The Twist' anniversary: Here's how you can master the dance form in Mumbai

Twist developed as a dance form in the 1960s in the United States of America. Representation pic

Listen to this article
Chubby Checker's 'The Twist' anniversary: Here's how you can master the dance form in Mumbai
x
00:00

The iconic song, The Twist by Chubby Checker went on to rule the top charts worldwide for two consecutive years after its release. The hype over the twist can be credited to the release of the song. The twist has since been incorporated in various dance forms such as the salsa, rock and roll, and the jive. Tracks to groove to the twist are a common section of the playlist at Christian wedding receptions across India.


A previous workshop by the dance community
A previous workshop by the dance community


Later this week, a dance community called the Latin Twist will host a dance workshop followed by social dancing. The event will feature dances such as salsa, bachata, and kizomba. “We call it a pre-party workshop where participants can get a feel of the moves. They have some time to practice before we kick off the social dancing,” shared Mary Lobo, co-founder, Latin Twist.


Chubby Checker
Chubby Checker

The evening will segue into a social mood with the Latin-style salsa, bachata, and the African dance kizomba from Angola. Lobo went on to introduce the sibling duo that hosts these events. “My brother Caesar Lobo (DJ Cza) is the music DJ, while I’m the dance teacher,” she shares.

ON January 15; 8 pm onwards
AT AntiSOCIAL, Lower Parel. 
LOG ON TO @latin_twist
ENTRY Rs 500

Where to learn

>> AT Sumit’s Academy of Dance, Convent Road, YMCA, Colaba.
CALL 9870215286
LOG ON TO @sumitsacademyofdance
COST Rs 4,700 (two months)

>> AT Savio Dance Academy, JDS Gym, Marol. 
CALL 982043883 
LOG ON TO @saviodanceacademy
COST Rs 3,000 (for one month)

>> AT Valentino Victoria Dance Company, Malad.
cALL 7021275315
LOG ON TO @v.v.d.c
COST Rs 3,000 onwards (solo)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

guide mumbai mumbai guide weekend guide just dance Dance things to do in mumbai Lifestyle news culture news Arts and culture

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK