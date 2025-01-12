Today marks 63 years since the release of The Twist by Chubby Checker that went on to popularise this dance form. Here’s how you can master it on the dance floor
Twist developed as a dance form in the 1960s in the United States of America. Representation pic
The iconic song, The Twist by Chubby Checker went on to rule the top charts worldwide for two consecutive years after its release. The hype over the twist can be credited to the release of the song. The twist has since been incorporated in various dance forms such as the salsa, rock and roll, and the jive. Tracks to groove to the twist are a common section of the playlist at Christian wedding receptions across India.
A previous workshop by the dance community
Later this week, a dance community called the Latin Twist will host a dance workshop followed by social dancing. The event will feature dances such as salsa, bachata, and kizomba. “We call it a pre-party workshop where participants can get a feel of the moves. They have some time to practice before we kick off the social dancing,” shared Mary Lobo, co-founder, Latin Twist.
Chubby Checker
The evening will segue into a social mood with the Latin-style salsa, bachata, and the African dance kizomba from Angola. Lobo went on to introduce the sibling duo that hosts these events. “My brother Caesar Lobo (DJ Cza) is the music DJ, while I’m the dance teacher,” she shares.
ON January 15; 8 pm onwards
AT AntiSOCIAL, Lower Parel.
LOG ON TO @latin_twist
ENTRY Rs 500
Where to learn
>> AT Sumit’s Academy of Dance, Convent Road, YMCA, Colaba.
CALL 9870215286
LOG ON TO @sumitsacademyofdance
COST Rs 4,700 (two months)
>> AT Savio Dance Academy, JDS Gym, Marol.
CALL 982043883
LOG ON TO @saviodanceacademy
COST Rs 3,000 (for one month)
>> AT Valentino Victoria Dance Company, Malad.
cALL 7021275315
LOG ON TO @v.v.d.c
COST Rs 3,000 onwards (solo)