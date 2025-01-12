Today marks 63 years since the release of The Twist by Chubby Checker that went on to popularise this dance form. Here’s how you can master it on the dance floor

Twist developed as a dance form in the 1960s in the United States of America. Representation pic

Listen to this article Chubby Checker's 'The Twist' anniversary: Here's how you can master the dance form in Mumbai x 00:00

The iconic song, The Twist by Chubby Checker went on to rule the top charts worldwide for two consecutive years after its release. The hype over the twist can be credited to the release of the song. The twist has since been incorporated in various dance forms such as the salsa, rock and roll, and the jive. Tracks to groove to the twist are a common section of the playlist at Christian wedding receptions across India.

A previous workshop by the dance community

Later this week, a dance community called the Latin Twist will host a dance workshop followed by social dancing. The event will feature dances such as salsa, bachata, and kizomba. “We call it a pre-party workshop where participants can get a feel of the moves. They have some time to practice before we kick off the social dancing,” shared Mary Lobo, co-founder, Latin Twist.



Chubby Checker

The evening will segue into a social mood with the Latin-style salsa, bachata, and the African dance kizomba from Angola. Lobo went on to introduce the sibling duo that hosts these events. “My brother Caesar Lobo (DJ Cza) is the music DJ, while I’m the dance teacher,” she shares.

ON January 15; 8 pm onwards

AT AntiSOCIAL, Lower Parel.

LOG ON TO @latin_twist

ENTRY Rs 500

Where to learn

>> AT Sumit’s Academy of Dance, Convent Road, YMCA, Colaba.

CALL 9870215286

LOG ON TO @sumitsacademyofdance

COST Rs 4,700 (two months)

>> AT Savio Dance Academy, JDS Gym, Marol.

CALL 982043883

LOG ON TO @saviodanceacademy

COST Rs 3,000 (for one month)

>> AT Valentino Victoria Dance Company, Malad.

cALL 7021275315

LOG ON TO @v.v.d.c

COST Rs 3,000 onwards (solo)