This week’s podcast talks about modern Indian fatherhood, heartwarming parenting tales and some need-of-the-hour jugaads

The host discusses the responsibilities that accompany a primary caregiver. Representation pic

Listen to this article Daddy cool: This podcast highlights the changing role of fathers in modern age x 00:00

Our pick for podcast of the week this time is about everyone’s first hero — dad. Like the character sketch of every hero ever written, this one too has learned to walk with time. Most fathers in urban India do not restrict themselves to financially supporting the family anymore; they have evolved into caregivers of their children, too. Stories of such multi-tasking fathers are brought to the fore in the podcast Dadsense with Subhasis Mishra (right). Mishra, who started the podcast in May this year, has released four episodes of 40 to 60 minutes. In each episode, he invites fathers who are either primary caregivers of their children, or share that role with their wives. They discuss their prized memories after becoming fathers and the struggles and ‘jugaads’ that follow.

The latest episode, also this writer’s favourite, released last week, in which the host speaks with his close friend Pranav Bhruguwar about parenthood. Bhruguwar, a primary caregiver, reveals the hacks he used in his journey of raising two daughters, while balancing a career from home. Filled with heartwarming anecdotes from both his life and the host’s — such as when Bhruguwar wasn’t allowed to move himself when, after a lot of struggle, his eldest daughter fell asleep on him, and he suffered a sprain as a result — this episode is sure to leave you laughing. The writer’s favourite moments include how Bhruguwar started making toys himself because he hated that his girls were expected to play with pink toys, or how he started tying a half-filled bottle to his second daughter’s cradle after realising that its rocking movement comforted the babies and put them to sleep. The attention to Bhruguwar’s background and the kind of relation he had with his father, organically adds to the entire episode. This writer believes that there is something for everyone in this podcast — be it a mother, wife, daughter, son or father.

