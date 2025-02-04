We catch up with the Mumbai hip-hop icon on the sidelines of a popular festival in Nashik as he opens up about his evolution as an artiste

Divine performs at the festival in Nashik. PIC COURTESY/SULAFEST

To truly gauge the influence of Divine on India’s hip-hop scene over the last decade, one must attend his concerts. With the most recent one being at the recently-concluded 14th edition of SulaFest in Nashik last weekend, Vivian Fernandes, aka Divine, was a livewire as he kept his fans at the amphitheatre in a groovy headspace, just like how a conductor holds sway with an orchestra. He was at his refreshing, frank best as he opened up for an interview after a long time.

Being the headliner on the first day of the music festival, if that wasn’t enough to prove his fandom, the tug-of-war that ensued when he threw his jacket into the crowd during the performance showcased his fan following. Post his performance, fans were spotted all over the venue just to get a glimpse of him. The festival, which returned after five years, had a stellar line-up of Indian artistes that also featured Ritviz with Karan Kanchan, Dualist Inquiry, When Chai Met Toast and Oaff x Savera, among others.

The hysteria and hype was a mirror of how far the Mumbai-based rapper has come since his journey began 15 years ago. “It has been a long time now. I am still learning; I am still nervous. It still takes me at least two to three minutes to get on stage and get into my groove. It still gives me rushes. Like even at today’s performance, the boys [Divine’s crew] came and told me that the crowd is good, and it will be vibe-y. So, I was really excited, and I am still a kid on stage and love being like that.”

With such child-like enthusiasm, Divine, who is known for many hits like Vibe Hai, Kaam 25 and Sher Aaya Sher, among newer ones like Mirchi and Baazigar, has an infectious energy such that he can keep fans on their feet for the entire set and they would still be wanting more. Interestingly, the Mumbaikar says it is the complete opposite. “It is the people. I feed off their energy. Whatever the people give, I give back.” While the crowd gives him the energy, the humble Mumbaikar doesn’t forget to credit his band members. “My band members [Joel D’Souza: MC, Gautam Deb: drums, Moses Koul: guitar, Harshit Mishra: bass guitar and Vinayak Pasula: DJ] are guys who are always in a good mood. I love to be around people who are making my mood better. There is never a dull moment with them,” he adds.