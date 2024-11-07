Attend a soulful gathering that explores the beauty of Urdu through mesmerising performances and deep conversations

Javed Akhtar (centre) will return as a panelist for the Mumbai edition

Listen to this article Explore the beauty of Urdu through these unique performances in Mumbai this week x 00:00

Come December, and New Delhi reverberates with the soulful melodies of Jashn-e-Rekhta, a three-day festival that celebrates Urdu language, literature, and culture through poetry, qawwali, Sufi music, and captivating performances alongside book fairs, traditional cuisine, and intellectual discussions. For the first time, Mumbai will get a taste of this festival that will be held tomorrow at the NCPA through Shaam-e-Rekhta, which features an evocative performance that captures the poetic essence of Noor Jehan’s journey through dance and poetry and a mushaira featuring poets like Waseem Barelvi, Javed Akhtar, Vijendra Singh Parvaz, and Pooja Bhatia, among others.

A moment from a mushaira from a previous edition

“Deewane itne jama huye, shahr ban gaya (there were so many fans — a city was built),” says Sanjiv Saraf, founder, Rekhta Foundation who started the platform. Born out of Saraf’s admiration for Urdu and its vast literary and cultural heritage, it has emerged as a global community that connects millions with the language. Nine years ago, he started the Jashn-e-Rekhta festival, which went global last year, reaching London and Dubai. “Urdu has such a rich poetry, expression, and subtlety tradition, often lost or underappreciated in the modern world. In my quest to learn Urdu — disheartened not to find a platform that could nurture my passion — Rekhta was born to make the language accessible to all, especially those who don’t know it but appreciate its poetic power,” explains Saraf.

Huma Khalil and Sanjiv Saraf

When he started in January 2013, adapting technology to digitise Urdu literature engagingly was challenging — Urdu’s unique layout and calligraphy required extensive resources. “We created an intuitive interface and partnered with passionate writers, poets, and artistes, whose contributions have been vital to making Rekhta a cherished platform,” he admits. For Shaam-e-Rekhta in Mumbai, Saraf feels the city’s rich diversity is the ideal backdrop. “I hope that people leave the space with a renewed appreciation for the language, and a sense of belonging to this cultural tapestry,” he adds.

Huma Khalil, the foundation’s trustee and creative director, is thrilled to bring Shaam-e-Rekhta to other metros. “Mumbai, with its cultural vibrance, is an ideal place for Shaam-e-Rekhta, offering a chance to share Urdu’s depth with a wider audience. We aim to resonate with today’s audiences while honouring its legacy. By blending classic art forms with modern themes, we create an inviting space where people of all backgrounds can connect deeply with the beauty of the language,” she shares. Shaam-e-Rekhta will present Raqs-e-Naa Tamaam, a captivating dance drama that tells the extraordinary story of Noor Jehan’s life, alongside a mushaira that brings together both renowned and emerging poets.

ON November 9; 6 pm onwards

AT Jamshed Bhabha Theatre, NCPA, Nariman Point.

LOG ON TO insider.in

ENTRY Rs 500 onwards