This weekend, two puppetry shows will revive the ancient art form to enchant viewers in a musical retelling of mythological tales

Rao crafts a puppet to perfection

Listen to this article Explore the world of puppetry with these two shows in Mumbai this weekend x 00:00

For the digital generation that grew up on devices that made entertainment available at the click of a button, traditional art forms, such as puppetry, are not only a source of fascination but also one of the ways to understand India’s vast folk history. Keli, a city-based organisation will bring together the regional puppetry culture of Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh in two vibrant performances at a venue in Nerul. “While people might think that puppetry is outdated, it is an extremely dynamic art form which can actually mould itself to suit the era’s narrative. The amount of technical knowledge that is required to craft something on a plain white cloth screen, which gives one a 3D feel of the story without using technology as such, is actually a pretty genius thing in itself,” Ramachandran Keli, director of the organisation, opines.

ADVERTISEMENT



A set of puppets depicting Ganesha alongside Riddhi and Siddhi

Drawing from specific chapters of the Ramayana, the shows will use a mix of ancient techniques and modern storytelling to take patrons on a ride through the folk culture of India. The first performance, Kalasutri Bahulya (string puppetry) presented by Sindhudurg-based Thakar Adivasi Kala Angan Museum and Art Gallery, and performed by Chetan Parshuram and Group will tackle Thadaka Vadham, or the annihilation of Tataka in a 50-minute-long performance. Chetan Gangavane, the third-generation practitioner of the art form tells us, “Mythological tales have immense potential when it comes to visual narration. Along with Tataka’s story, we will also be presenting on Sita’s swayamvar which was a grand ceremony that was organised for Sita to pick a husband. These were landmark events in the epic itself.”



Chetan Gangavane’s string puppets are made from teak wood

The performance will use a combination of tabla, manjeera and harmonium to drive the storytelling along with regional folk songs related to the lore. Dressed in vibrant, flowing costumes with their faces brightly painted, Gangavane tells us that his puppets are made from teak wood. “Traditional Maharashtrian puppets usually have three strings — two for the hands and one for the head. They are carved upto the waist since the ghagra (a long pleated skirt), which is one big element in the movement of the puppets, covers up the rest. This is very different from Rajasthani puppetry, where more strings are used, and there is also quite a lot of movement. This Maharashtrian style of puppetry, though, relies heavily on storytelling and music to drive forward the performance,” the puppeteer reveals.



Sinde Chithambara Rao with a leather puppet

The second day will see Andhra Pradesh’s Chayanatakabrundram led by Sinde Chithambara Rao and Group arrive in the city for a performance of Sundara Kandam from the Ramayana in a leather puppet shadow show. The Rao family has been involved in this regional art form for as long as memory can take them back. “I have been doing leather puppetry for 23 years now. I saw my father and grandfather practise this art form for years. As a child I used to do shows with my father and then I helmed the responsibility of carrying forward this legacy. It is a generational practice now,” the 56-year-old tells us.



Ramachandran Keli

Deeply involved in his craft, Rao ensures that the puppets are made properly for the performances. “I do everything from the procurement of the goat’s skin to cleaning, sun-drying and refining it to craft the puppets. We usually start with a prayer to Lord Ganesha and then the performance begins with a comic act followed by the actual show,” Rao adds. With three people handling the strings and four involved in singing, the performance also uses traditional instruments like mridangam, taal and harmonium.



Chetan Gangavane

These puppetry shows not only strive to showcase folk stories and regional artistic expertise but also provide a platform for these art forms to reach a wider audience in an age of lightning fast technology. “Puppetry performances bring to the forefront important information about local cultures and values that are increasingly getting sidelined. It is one of the most interesting ways to understand the evolution of folk culture and recreation in India,” Keli signs off.

On January 18 and 19; 6.30 pm

At Agri Koli Sanskruti Bhavan, Palm Beach Road, Nerul West.

(first-come-first-served basis)