With Diwali festivities underway, we’ve listed online platforms to help you create designs the easy way

Diwali 2024: Go online for fabulous Rangoli designs this year

Perfect your Pookalam

Learn the traditional art of Pookalam rangoli with this video series. It teaches outlining and filling the rangoli with flowers and focuses on layers with intricate floral patterns.

Log on to: Ira & Mom on Youtube

Eco-friendly matters

Celebrate sustainably with an eco-friendly, reusable flower rangoli. Learn how to repurpose old cardboard boxes, old newspapers and filler flowers to create classic floral designs.

Log on to: Handmade Craft Lovers on Youtube

Floral tribute

Master the art of crafting vibrant floral rangoli using classic flowers like marigold, roses, and jasmine with this Instagram reel series. These designs enhance mandir or entrance décor and can be elevated by adding diyas and samais.

Log on to: @kumaoni_soul on Instagram

Go traditional

Explore the foundational concepts of Sanskar Bharti rangoli through this series where viewers are guided from basic designs like bindu and resha to intricate patterns like swastik and shank.

Log on to: Geeta Raotole on Youtube

The Marathi tutorial

Learn to create beautiful rangoli patterns and borders using motifs like flowers, diyas, and kalash in this easy-to-follow tutorial in Marathi.

Log on to: Urmila Nimbalkar on Youtube

