Make Diwali special with these eco-friendly and indie gifting options

This Diwali, our curation of eco-friendly and indie gifting options will ensure you make a difference while soaking in the festive season

Resin rizz

Resin artist Bhadra Bolia’s Diwali-special artworks are a collection of eco-friendly mini Ganpati, pooja thali, floral candles, shubh labh stickers, colour coasters, and more. These aesthetic gifts can be ordered individually or in customisable hampers featuring sweets, dry fruit jars, incense cones and flowers.

Log on to @the_creative_tale

Call 8433579924 (express shipping available across the globe)

Cost Rs 380 for a pair of colour coasters

It’s da bomb

Make your festive packaging stand out this season with these unique cracker-shaped gift boxes, that are crafted to resemble chakris, sutli bombs, anar and rockets. These customisable boxes are made of tree-free paper.

Log on to paperme.in (pan-India delivery in three to seven days)

Cost Rs 2499

Festive aromas



Begin your day with these eco-friendly hampers featuring six natural farm soaps (coffee, neem, hibiscus, lemon, charcoal and turmeric), along with festive snacks packed in recyclable cardboard with soft paper shreds.

Log on to @zemefarms

Cost Rs 260 onwards, excluding shipping cost

All in one

Packaged in an upcycled paper box, this hamper includes four handcrafted diyas, five plant-able firecrackers, incense sticks, palm leaf décor, natural honey, dry fruit and a festive card.

Log on to zwende.com (pan-India express delivery by October 27)

Cost Rs 3,300 (hamper); Rs 360 (for express shipping)

Feast in style

Elevate your festive tableware with this wooden plate, hand-painted with intricate Pichwai art by artisans from the tribes of Rajasthan. Adding a touch of tradition and elegance, it doubles as a beautiful wall display or a striking centrepiece for your home.

Log on to aadivasi.org (pan-india delivery in four day; seven to 10 days abroad)

Cost Rs 1,000

