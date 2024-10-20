Breaking News
Mumbai Customs seize over 1.4 kg marijuana at airport, one held
Cyber fraud racket operating from shop in Palghar busted, two held
Baba Siddique murder: Crime Branch intensifies probe, records more statements
Actress held for kidnapping toddler in revenge plot; Palghar cops rescue child
Maharashtra polls: Rajendra Shingne returns to Sharad Pawar-led NCP
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > Make Diwali special with these eco friendly and indie gifting options

Make Diwali special with these eco-friendly and indie gifting options

Updated on: 21 October,2024 09:37 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Kanisha Softa , Devanshi Doshi | theguide@mid-day.com devanshi.doshi@mid-day.com

Top

This Diwali, our curation of eco-friendly and indie gifting options will ensure you make a difference while soaking in the festive season

Make Diwali special with these eco-friendly and indie gifting options

Representation pic

Listen to this article
Make Diwali special with these eco-friendly and indie gifting options
x
00:00

Resin rizz



Resin artist Bhadra Bolia’s Diwali-special artworks are a collection of eco-friendly mini Ganpati, pooja thali, floral candles, shubh labh stickers, colour coasters, and more. These aesthetic gifts can be ordered individually or in customisable hampers featuring sweets, dry fruit jars, incense cones and flowers.  
Log on to @the_creative_tale
Call 8433579924 (express shipping available across the globe)
Cost Rs 380 for a pair of colour coasters


It’s da bomb

Make your festive packaging stand out this season with these unique cracker-shaped gift boxes, that are crafted to resemble chakris, sutli bombs, anar and rockets. These customisable boxes are made of tree-free paper. 
Log on to paperme.in (pan-India delivery in three to seven days)
Cost Rs 2499

Festive aromas

Pics Courtesy/Instagram
Pics Courtesy/Instagram

Begin your day with these eco-friendly hampers featuring six natural farm soaps (coffee, neem, hibiscus, lemon, charcoal and turmeric), along with festive snacks packed in recyclable cardboard with soft paper shreds.
Log on to @zemefarms
Cost Rs 260 onwards, excluding shipping cost

All in one

Packaged in an upcycled paper box, this hamper includes four handcrafted diyas, five plant-able firecrackers, incense sticks, palm leaf décor, natural honey, dry fruit and a festive card.
Log on to zwende.com (pan-India express delivery by October 27)
Cost Rs 3,300 (hamper); Rs 360 (for express shipping)

Feast in style

Elevate your festive tableware with this wooden plate, hand-painted with intricate Pichwai art by artisans from the tribes of Rajasthan. Adding a touch of tradition and elegance, it doubles as a beautiful wall display or a striking centrepiece for your home. 
Log on to aadivasi.org (pan-india delivery in four day; seven to 10 days abroad)
Cost Rs 1,000

Also Read: Diwali 2024: Eco-friendly and DIY ideas to elevate your home décor

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

life and style mumbai mumbai guide things to do in mumbai diwali

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK