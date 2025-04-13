Tremors were experienced in several parts of the region, with no immediate reports of injuries or property damage

On Sunday, an earthquake measuring 3.4 on the Richter scale jolted the Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh, as per the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The tremors were felt at around 9.18 am at a depth of 5 kilometres in Mandi, reported ANI.

"EQ of M: 3.4, On: 13/04/2025 09:18:25 IST, Lat: 31.49 N, Long: 76.94 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Mandi, Himachal Pradesh," the NCS said in a post on X.

As per ANI, tremors were experienced in several parts of the region, with no immediate reports of injuries or property damage. Further information is awaited.

Shallow earthquakes are more dangerous than deeper ones due to their greater energy release closer to the Earth's surface. This causes stronger ground shaking and increased damage to structures and casualties, compared to deeper earthquakes, which lose energy as they travel to the surface.

Earlier on April 3, an earthquake measuring 2.6 on the Richter scale jolted Solapur district of Maharashtra, as per the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The NCS in a social media post on X, said, "EQ of M: 2.6, On: 03/04/2025 11:22:07 IST, Lat: 17.41 N, Long: 75.21 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Solapur, Maharashtra."

Recently, a powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar on March 28, causing widespread destruction. Buildings collapsed as far away as the Thai capital, Bangkok, and tremors were felt in neighbouring Chinese provinces, as reported by CNN.

31 injured as bus overturns in Mandi

Thirty-one people were injured after their bus overturned in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

The accident occurred when the driver of the luxury bus, on way from Chandigarh to Kullu, lost control of the vehicle on the road near the 4 Miles (Bindrabani) dumping site.

Police said majority of the passengers, the driver and the conductor suffered minor injuries and were immediately rushed to the Zonal Hospital, Mandi.

There were about 35-40 people in the bus when it met with the accident. A case has been registered and further investigations are underway, police stated.

(With ANI inputs)