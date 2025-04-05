Breaking News
Strong earthquake strikes New Britain Region in Papua New Guinea

Updated on: 05 April,2025 08:54 AM IST  |  Port Moresby
IANS |

According to a post on X (formerly Twitter) by the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at 01:34:43 IST on April 5, 2025

Strong earthquake strikes New Britain Region in Papua New Guinea

Representational image. Pic/iStock

A powerful earthquake measuring 6.9 on the Richter scale struck the New Britain region in Papua New Guinea early Saturday. 


According to a post on X (formerly Twitter) by the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at 01:34:43 IST on April 5, 2025.



The earthquake was centered 194 km southeast of Kimbe, the capital of the province of West New Britain, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

The epicenter of the earthquake was located at 6.23 degrees South latitude and 151.64 degrees East longitude, with a depth of 10 kilometres.

National Center for Seismology said in a post on X, "EQ of M: 6.9, On: 05/04/2025 01:34:43 IST, Lat: 6.23 S, Long: 151.64 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: New Britain Region P.N.G.."

The tremor was centred in the New Britain region of Papua New Guinea, an area known for seismic activity due to its location along the Pacific Ring of Fire.

The quake prompted the US Tsunami Warning Center to issue a tsunami warning for the Pacific island nation, saying, "Hazardous tsunami waves are forecast for some coasts."

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the National Weather Service issued a tsunami threat.

A much smaller quake, with a preliminary magnitude of 5.3, occurred in nearly the same location about 30 minutes later, according to the USGS.

There were no immediate details regarding damage or casualties. Authorities are monitoring the situation closely, and residents in the affected areas are advised to stay alert for any aftershocks.

Further updates are expected as more information becomes available.

