Oktoberfest 2023: Explore these new menus to relish craft beer and Bavarian food in Mumbai

The city gears up to celebrate Oktoberfest from September 16 to October 3 with new menus of craft beer and Bavarian food

Classic fare

Experience Bavarian delights such as crispy potato pancakes with broccoli and emmental, airy soda bread crostini, schnitzel, käsespätzle pasta, sauerbraten, currywurst and the classic German-style trifle to end on a sweet note. Don’t miss a range of beers for a merry time.

Till: October 3; 6 pm onwards

At: L&S Bistro, 135, InterContinental Marine Drive, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Road.

Call: 9322854849

Cost: Rs 1,799 (for a bucket of four pints of beer), Rs 675 onwards (food)

Fill my cup

Whether you’re vegetarian, pescatarian or a meat-lover, you can get a taste of German culinary heritage with offerings like red wine-poached fig crostini, the Zwiebelkuchen (below) — a tart with a blended trio of onion, creamy brie and crispy bacon, the veggie burger and the lemon garlic fish with mustard cream sauce. Top it off with delicious black forest pastry. Cocktails include dear Mary with tequila, kirsh and topped with lager beer.

Till: October 3; 12:00 pm to 12:00 am

At: The Burrow, Adani Inspire, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East

Call: 35113057

Cost: Rs 2,200 (meal for two)

Tap this beer

Enjoy international beers, beer cocktails with maultaschen (meat-filled dumpling), schwarzwälder kirschtorte (black forest gateaux) and more.

Till: October 3; 7 pm to 11.30 pm (dinner)

At: Pondichery Cafe, Sofitel, BKC

Call: 91673 91130

Cost: Rs 3,500 onwards

German all the way

Indulge in a vast menu starting with potato terrine paired with obatzda dip, the gurkensalat (right) — salad with purple potato, cucumber, roasted carrot-harissa puree, and grilled peach, the Nuremberg hot dog in brötchen brioche, lager-braised chicken thighs and more. Wash them down with authentic German brews including gold rush from Gateway Brewing Co., smooth criminal with Nova Lager yeast and Hallertau Mittelfrüh hops by 2 Down Beer Co. and bittersweet symphony from Rolling Mills Brewery.

On: September 20 to October 8; 11.30 am to 1.30 am

At: Woodside Inn (Bandra, Andheri, Colaba outlets)

Call: 7968158311

Go traditional

Dedicated to serving a German fest on a regular basis, The Berliner Bar trumps up its offerings during Oktoberfest with drinks such as gluhwein (spice-infused warm wine), cola weizen, radler and bier spritz (aperol and lager). You can also tuck into delicacies like Bavarian meatloaf, bratwurst fritters and apfelkuchen (apple cake) and doner kebab (below).

Ongoing: 9 am to 12 am

At: The Berliner Bar, Versova, Andheri West.

Call: 9319463776

Cost: Rs 299 onwards

Did you know?

>> The origins of Oktoberfest can be found in the wedding celebrations of Bavaria’s Prince Ludwig to Princess Therese of Saxe-Hildburghausen in 1810.

>> This year marks the 188th Oktoberfest with Bavarian music and a traditional parade with horse-drawn beer wagons.