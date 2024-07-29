As the 33rd Summer Olympics kicks off in style, we curate a list of handpicked videogames for you to soak in the spirit of the sporting extravaganza

File pics

Listen to this article Level up your Olympics experience with these handpicked videogames x 00:00

The Olympic Games are finally back, and they’ve brought with them seasonal sports pundits (like this writer), who will spend the fortnight judging world-class athletes from their couches. We curate our top five videogame picks that will turn the tables and put you at the centre of all the action for a change.

ADVERTISEMENT

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

This one’s an official Olympics-certified entertainer. Customise your character as per your preferences and jump into events like boxing, track, and swimming. While the Paris Olympics doesn’t have an official game (yet), this 2021 throwback is worth a try. Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 isn’t your ultra-realistic sports simulator that takes you ages to master. This fun and simplified version offers both serious gamers and enthusiasts a chance to try their hand at all the listed sports. Needless to say, the Olympic spirit shines through in every moment, with official visuals and immersive audio.

Available PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Windows

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater

If last night’s skateboarding action has you itching to grab a board and show off some tricks, we get it. It’s probably a good idea to kick things off with Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater first. This classic game based on Hawk’s style lets you live out your extreme sports fantasies from your couch sans the scraped knees. Pull off kickflips and half-pipes with a click of the right buttons. With multiple revisions and re-releases since its debut in 1999, pick the right one for your gaming set-up.

Available PlayStation, Xbox, Windows, Android

Pro Gymnast Simulator

Chase that perfect 10 from the comfort of your couch in this parkour, gymnastics and obstacle course simulator. The game offers a course builder that allows you to create your own obstacle courses and set-ups to match your style. With gymnastics events lined up all week in Paris, it might be the right time for this game to make a clean landing into your list.

Available Windows

Top Spin 2k25

Gear for the weekend showdown in Paris with this title that features real players and venues. The customisable shot selection makes the title a standout amongst its more arcade-y counterparts. Lace up for some long practice sessions that will introduce you to the endless possibilities of the game. We suggest you use this week to work it towards your advantage before it’s too late.

Available PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows

Ping Pong Fury

We’ve come a long way from the original Pong game that took over gaming arcades in the country in the late 1990s. This game lets you compete with friends around the world with a simple swipe. The swipe-to-serve and smash feature might come in handy for butterfingers who struggle at the table. The simple interface makes for an addictive single or multiplayer to pass time on a slow day or a boring commute.

Available iOS, Android

Ready for some gaming action?

Here’s how city-based enthusiasts are joining the sporting action from their homes

Riding solo

I’m not a serious gamer who spends hours playing a competitive game. But sports games have a special place in my heart. I’m currently playing Rider’s Republic. It allows you to pick from BMX, mountain biking, as well as winter sports like skiing and snowboarding. The fact that it’s a multiplayer game means my friends can join in on the fun. My eyes are glued onto the upcoming BMX quarterfinals later this week.

Shayan Roy, 32, content creator and sports podcaster

Plan B

It would’ve been great to have an official video game, which has been the norm for the previous Olympic games. This year, gamers like me have turned to other games like NBA 2k24, the gold standard for basketball video games. For old school gamers, Mario Sports is a fun detour from the newer, hyper-realistic games. Nintendo’s Switch Sports series has a bunch of new sports titles that players can choose from. One of my favourite ways to wind down after a long day is to play Cricket 24 on my PlayStation. I can’t wait to see cricket at the 2028 Olympics. It’ll be a game-changer.

Satyam Pandey, 25, game designer

Best of both worlds

My job in finance leaves me with little time to myself. My favourite game to play when I have an hour or two to myself is Rocket League. It’s a mix of motorsports and football and it’s just as fun as the idea sounds. The game brings together elements from two of my favourite sports, which makes it my pick this sporting season. I recently introduced it to my peers at the official Real Madrid fan club here in Mumbai, and they seemed to love it too. I’m trying my best to keep track of the Olympics in Paris by following nearly 10 sports news aggregators to make sure I’m not missing out on any updates.

Rishabh Jain, 23, investment banker