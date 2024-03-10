Breaking News
Three Mumbai gamers on how the anticipated updates to Marvel's Spider-Man game will reshape it
Three Mumbai gamers on how the anticipated updates to Marvel's Spider-Man game will reshape it

Updated on: 11 March,2024 09:05 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Devanshi Doshi | devanshi.doshi@mid-day.com

Insomniac Games announced some much-anticipated updates to Marvel’s Spider-Man. Three city gamers give their verdict on whether it will reshape the popular action-adventure game

Three Mumbai gamers on how the anticipated updates to Marvel's Spider-Man game will reshape it

The new game update also offers more photo modes

Revisit Spidey memories
Satyam Pandey, 26, game designer



It’s been a while since we got the sequel to the new generation of super hero games, and Marvel’s Spider-Man had set up a great expectation. With Spider-Man 2, Insomniac has delivered a true experience that the hero deserves with some amazing mobility to swing around the city. It’s been a few months since we completed the great story from Spider-Man 2. We all enjoyed the boss fights, playing as some iconic heroes and [villains]. This new update infuses fresh life into the game. It allows us to continue with all of our new and iconic suits and replay some key sequences. It is a good feature to have been added into the games. The suits are pretty cool, but I like the comic-inspired ones more. The quality of life improvements is also fantastic as players like myself use their photo mode to recreate iconic shots. Being able to control the time of day allows for crafting more interesting experiences and shots. The updates are allowing us to replay one of the best games of 2023. I’m excited for the DLC [downloadable content] they might be working on for this game.


A familiar joy
Rashi Chandra, 34, senior UI artist

The new features are a welcome change because they add a lot of elements that gamers were eagerly waiting for. Many of us played the first game, that had the feature to change the time of day for certain locations in the game; I preferred playing at night because of how beautiful the city lights looked onscreen. It was disappointing that we couldn’t do so in the sequel until now. I am not a huge fan of the new suits but the new suit tech options are a great way to personalise playing styles. I am excited about the ability to replay missions!

The new features include Hellfire Gala suits. Pics Courtesy/YouTube
The new features include Hellfire Gala suits. Pics Courtesy/YouTube

There are a few moments from the campaign that I wanted to experience again, but didn’t feel like going through the whole game to do so. That they’ve added this as an option makes me want to load up the game again. It is also cool that the platform allows you to customise the colours of the symbiote tendrils, because it was jarring to see the white Anti-Venom powers with the black suit —my favourite. Lastly, the photo mode in the Insomniac Spider-Man games was always good. The new options are more exciting. I’m particularly interested in the ‘action-figure mode’ and its possibilities.

Creativity cool
Avirat Kampani, 22, founder of Olympus Gaming Lounge

Spider-Man 2 is a popular choice among our customers at the lounge. The recent update adds a lot to the game. As a gamer, I am most excited about the new unlockable suits and Symbiote suit styles. That suit is by far my favourite one to wear as Peter, and now there’s even more variety.

The Symbiote suit will now include more variations
The Symbiote suit will now include more variations

With the addition of the ability to change the time of day, there is more room for creativity in the game. The new action figure mode also allows for players to take unique photos in the game using the photo mode. Insomniac has done a fantastic job already with the interactive gameplay and this update is only going to elevate it.

